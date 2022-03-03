Edgar Wright Praises Batmobile Car Chase Scene In The Batman

The Batman‘s car chases just got the stamp of approval from Edgar Wright. He talked about some of the thrilling sequences on Twitter and fans were delighted to hear his take. If you’re talking about bonafides when it comes to car chases, the director of Baby Driver should be a pretty nice credential. As the action movie resurgence continues, viewers are getting to see projects play with the idea of what these sequences can entail. From the sounds of Wright’s tweets, The Batman passes the bar. Bruce Wayne’s toys are no stranger to these kind of extended sequences in the live-action movies. So, it should be a surprise to see Matt Reeves dip his toes into this realm. One of the first images from this iteration of The Caped Crusader was his new wheels for this project. The Batman occurs so early in the hero’s journey that the muscle-oriented take on the Batmobile feels just right.

Wright wrote, “You don’t need me to tell you to see #TheBatman. (You probably have your tix booked already!). But I will say as an aficionado of gnarly car chases, there’s a humdinger of a rain soaked freeway chase with the Batmobile. Holy mackerel! You will enjoy x”

DC FanDome 2020 brought an extended discussion of Batman’s equipment with Reeves. “This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he recalled. “And so they started illustrating and I’d say, I’d say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part’s a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

“That’s the incredible candy, right? like the telling of the story is the hard work and trying to make sure that you’re doing the right thing, Reeves added. “And then when you get to dive into the idea of this car that again feels connected to this version of the character a grounded version of the character, this is something that he built and to try and look at those kinds of rough seams and imagine how that works. It’s a, it’s been incredible sort of gift to be able to do that.”

