Download the ‘Batman Ninja’ Anime Film for Only $10

If you’re an anime fan that isn’t put off by the idea of a Batman story that’s completely over-the-top and insane, the newly released Batman Ninja anime film will be right up your alley. It’s also great for a DC Comics fan that’s looking for something (very) different than the standard Batman vs The Joker storyline. A movie about Batman fighting his greatest enemies in feudal Japan certainly shakes things up a bit.

With that in mind, the digital download is available on iTunes right now for only $9.99 – a whopping 50% discount over the download price that we’ve seen up to this point. You can also get the standard Blu-ray on Amazon right now for only $5 more. The full synopsis reads:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.“

Batman Ninja was created by some of Japan’s top animation industry talents, including director Jumpei Mizusaki (opening animation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), writer Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann), and character designer Takashi Okazaki (Afro Samurai). Award-winning screenwriters Leo Chu and Eric Garcia (Supah Ninjas, Afro Samurai) adapted the film’s script to English. Benjamin Melniker and Michael Uslan serve as executive producers.

On a related note. the DC Universe 10th Anniversary Collection contains all 30 films released prior to Gotham by Gaslight and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay with tons of extras. If you were on the fence about buying it, now would be a good time to pull the trigger because Amazon currently has the Blu-ray set on sale for $189.99, which is 37% cheaper than the original $300 list price.

In addition to the 30 films, the set also contains newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Woman and Justice League: The New Frontier as well as all five “DC Showcase” animated shorts – The Spectre, Green Arrow, Jonah Hex, Catwoman and Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam. Plus, there’s over two hours of new special features. It even comes with a 40-page adult coloring book and three collector coins to sweeten the deal. The full list of films in the set are listed below.

• SUPERMAN: DOOMSDAY

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE NEW FRONTIER

• BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHT

• WONDER WOMAN COMMEMORATIVE EDITION

• GREEN LANTERN: FIRST FLIGHT

• SUPERMAN/BATMAN: PUBLIC ENEMIES

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: CRISIS ON TWO EARTHS

• BATMAN: UNDER THE RED HOOD

• SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE

• ALL-STAR SUPERMAN

• GREEN LANTERN: EMERALD KNIGHTS

• BATMAN: YEAR ONE

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: DOOM

• SUPERMAN VS. THE ELITE

• THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, PART 1

• THE DARK KNIGHTS RETURNS, PART 2

• SUPERMAN: UNBOUND

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THE FLASHPOINT PARADOX

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: WAR

• SON OF BATMAN

• BATMAN: ASSAULT ON ARKHAM

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: THRONE OF ATLANTIS

• BATMAN VS. ROBIN

• JUSTICE LEAGUE: GODS AND MONSTERS

• BATMAN: BAD BLOOD

• JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. TEEN TITANS

• BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE

• JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK

• TEEN TITANS: THE JUDAS CONTRACT

• BATMAN AND HARLEY QUINN

