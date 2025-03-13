Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Glow 4K Steelbook Blu-ray Is 55% Off

After a 36 year wait, fans turned out in droves for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel. In fact, the film grossed $451.9 million, with $110 million of that in its opening weekend, which is good enough for the second biggest September release of all-time behind 2017’s It. That tally also puts it behind only Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 on the list of top grossing debuts for 2024. That said, if you’re a Tim Burton fan that already owns the original 1988 Beetlejuice film on 4K Blu-ray, you’ll probably want to pick up the new film. You might even be tempted to grab the limited edition Steelbook exclusive, which is a 2-disc release that includes Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz character poster cases that glow-in-the-dark. Now would be a good time as it’s available here on Amazon and here at Walmart for only $24.99, which is 55% off list and an all-time low. That’s the same price as the standard 4K Blu-ray!

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now available to pre-order in the GITD 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition, standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD. At the time of writing, you can pre-order tall of hese options here on Amazon. Inside those links you can also find the original Beetlejuice film in various formats, including 4K Blu-ray. Again, the Steelbook is a limited edition, and we expect that it will be hard to find before long, so grab it while you can. A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary by director Tim Burton

The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns

Meet the Deetz

Handbook for the Recently Deceased

Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere!

An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

‘Til Death Do Us Park

4K Blu-ray subtitles : English, SDH, Swedish, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Italian, Parisian French, Canadian French, Finnish, and Danish

: English, SDH, Swedish, Latin Spanish, Norwegian, Italian, Parisian French, Canadian French, Finnish, and Danish Blu-ray subtitles: English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, and Latin Spanish

Will There Be a Beetlejuice 3?

Despite the fact that a movie titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems like something that absolutely needs to happen, Tim Burton isn’t so sure about a final film to complete the trilogy:

“Let’s do the math. It took 35 years to do this one,” Burton, 66, answered when asked about a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel during a Venice press conference, according to Deadline. “For another, I’d be over 100 [years old]. It could be possible thanks to medical science. But I don’t think so.”

Of course, with the numbers that Beetlejuice 2 is putting up, it seems likely that a sequel could be fast tracked to, say, a year or two as opposed to 1/3 of a century. We’ll have to wait and see.

The synopsis for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice reads: “Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”