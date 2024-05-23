Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Confirms Which Character's Funeral Sets the Story in Motion

Back in March, Warner Bros. released their first teaser for the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The new film is being helmed by the original movie's director, Tim Burton, and will see the return of Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice (or Betelgeuse), Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. However, some cast members from the first movie won't be showing up in the sequel. Jeffrey Jones played Charles Deetz in the original film, but the actor is now a convicted sex offender and has only appeared in a few projects over the last 20 years. The first teaser trailer for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice began at a funeral, and fans assumed it was for Charles. Today, a new trailer for the movie confirmed the character has been killed off.

In addition to returning cast members, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will also feature Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter. In the new trailer, she confirms her "grandpa" is dead. The official synopsis for the film also suggests Charles' death is what sets the movie's plot in motion. You can check it out below:

"Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Michael Keaton Talks Returning To Beetlejuice:

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton previously shared with Empire. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.