Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Trailer Confirms Danny DeVito Cameo

This year marks 36 years since Tim Burton's Beetlejuice was released, and the film's long-awaited sequel is finally heading to theaters this year. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see the return of some of the original film's stars, including Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice (or Betelgeuse), Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz. It was announced a while back that the film would also feature some franchise newcomers, including Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Today, a new trailer for the film was released, and confirmed the movie will include a cameo by Danny DeVito.

In the trailer, you can spot DeVito among the dead. Of course, it's no surprise to see DeVito popping up in the project considering his history with Burton and Keaton. Back in 1992, the actor played the Penguin in Burton's Batman Returns opposite Keaton's Batman. You can check out the zombified DeVito in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice below:

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

What Is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice About?

You can read the sequel's official synopsis here: "Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar (Wednesday), story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO® Batman Movie), based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper, and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Brad Pitt, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary, Anthony Tittanegro, Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg executive producing."

"Beetlejuice is the most f*ckin' fun you can have working," Keaton previously shared with Empire. "It's so fun, it's so great. And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... There's a woman in the great waiting room for the afterlife literally with a fishing line – I want people to know this because I love it – tugging on the tail of a cat to make it move."

Keaton added, "[Burton] and I were talking about it years and years ago, never telling anybody. I said, 'If it happens, first of all, we've both said we're doing it many times. We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time. Making stuff up, making stuff happen, improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something. F*ckin' great. It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6th.