Ben Affleck Reveals His Favorite Marvel Character (And It’s Not Daredevil)

Ben Affleck has revealed his favorite Marvel character and surprisingly, it’s not the one he has played himself. Ben Affleck has had a pretty long career with all kinds of ups and downs. He’s the youngest writer to ever win an Oscar thanks to the Good Will Hunting script he wrote with Matt Damon, he won another one for directing/producing Best Picture winner Argo, and he has played two pretty massive superheroes. The actor donned a spandex suit all the way back in 2003 for Daredevil, a Marvel movie released prior to the now booming success of the MCU. A little over a decade later, Ben Affleck put on the cape and cowl to play Batman a handful of times in Zack Snyder’s version of the DC universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daredevil was a pretty mixed bag that left Ben Affleck feeling disappointed, as he was a big fan of the character and wanted to bring the Man Without Fear to life. Sadly, the movie didn’t work as well as he had hoped and as a result, a sequel never came to fruition. It didn’t stop Affleck from taking a second crack at the superhero genre with Batman, a character he intended to reprise in a standalone movie written and directed by himself. Sadly, once again, things didn’t work out. Ben Affleck has been pretty transparent about the lows of his time playing Batman and it seems like he probably won’t play another superhero again in the future.

Ben Affleck Reveals His Favorite Marvel Hero

Nevertheless, Ben Affleck still has some love for superheroes as a whole. In a new interview with Complex, the actor and his Accountant 2 co-star Jon Bernthal answered a series of questions about their “GOATs” for various subjects. Affleck was asked about his “GOAT” Marvel superhero and his answer was pretty surprising. The actor noted that he was a big fan of Wolverine and grew up on the X-Men hero’s comics. Bernthal then joked that he was offended that Affleck didn’t pick The Punisher, since Bernthal portrays him across various TV shows. Jon Bernthal is also writing his own Punisher story for the screen, though details are scarce on the project.

Play video

Affleck noted that he wasn’t trying to pick something personal by saying Daredevil or favoring Bernthal with Punisher, but joked that Bernthal is the best “performer in the history of Marvel.” Despite this condition, Wolverine is a great pick from Affleck as he is one of the most iconic superheroes out there and has really only continued to get more popular thanks to Hugh Jackman’s various appearances as the clawed hero on film.

Interestingly enough, it was heavily rumored that Ben Affleck would return as Daredevil for Deadpool and Wolverine. Apparently, he was actually considered by the creative team behind the film and concept art has been released showing the likes of Ben Affleck’s Daredevil alongside other heroes like Ghost Rider in the film.

Unfortunately, this never came to be, but Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner did reprise her role of Elektra in the MCU film. In Deadpool and Wolverine, Elektra reveals that Daredevil was killed off-screen sometime before the events of the film, but she doesn’t seem too torn up about the whole thing. Of course, there is always the chance Affleck could come back as Daredevil in a movie like Avengers: Secret Wars, especially since Marvel is bringing back so many members of the original X-Men films for this climactic movie. However, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath.

Would you want to see Ben Affleck return to the Marvel universe? Let me know in the comments!