Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Includes T-Rex Variant, Ben Affleck’s Daredevil

Deadpool & Wolverine featured no shortage of surprises, including cameos from past Marvel veterans such as Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Wesley Snipes’ Blade. When the news of Garner’s casting was first reported last year, some naturally wondered if Ben Affleck’s Matt Murdock / Daredevil would also join the fray — and now, we know what that could have looked like. Marvel concept artist Rodney Fuentebella took to Instagram to share a piece created for the film, which shows a massive spread of Deadpool variants fighting the group of Marvel heroes. Alongside Deadpool, Wolverine, Elektra, Blade, and Johnny Storm / Human Torch (Chris Evans), the art very clearly shows Affleck’s incarnation of Daredevil.

“Here is an early concept illustration I did for the @marvelstudios Deadpool and Wolverine film,” Fuentebella’s post reads in part. “This was in the beginning stages of the making of the film so a lot changed but I wanted to show the how epic and awesome this film could be at the time. I had a blast creating all the interactions between our heroes and the Deadpool variants.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Why Is Ben Affleck’s Daredevil Not in Deadpool & Wolverine?

While Affleck’s Daredevil is referenced in Deadpool & Wolverine, with a joke about Garner’s Elektra being “fine” with him dying in The Void, he is one of many past Marvel characters who does not appear in the film. As Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed shortly after the film’s release, they did briefly consider bringing Affleck’s Daredevil into the fold, but it never exactly came to fruition.

“Early on, when we were looking at a 70-name menu of Marvel characters, Daredevil was on one of those lists — but never since those earliest of conversations, and never to the point of outreach or offers or anything like that,” Levy explained.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.