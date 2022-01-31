Award-Winning Ben Affleck Movie Leaving HBO Max This Week

Zack Snyder’s Justice League won’t ever leave HBO Max, as the film was released as an original film, so fans will always be able to watch it on the streaming service. The same can’t be said of Ben Affleck’s other films, though, one of which is set to leave the streamer’s lineup very soon. Argo, a film that Affleck directed in addition to starring in, has unfortunately found itself on the “Last Call” list for HBO Max.

Argo is going to be leaving HBO Max on Monday, January 31st. As soon as the calendar flips to February on the West Coast, Argo will be gone.

The film was named Best Picture at the Academy Awards in 2013, bringing Affleck his first Oscar statue since Good Will Hunting. Argo also took home awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing. Affleck stars alongside Bryan Cranston and John Goodman.

Argo is one of many movies exiting the HBO Max lineup on January 31st. Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max on Monday night:

2 Days In The Valley, 1996 (HBO)

A Walk Among The Tombstones, 2014 (HBO)

Director’s Cut: Argo, 2012 (HBO)

Backtrack, 2021 (HBO)

Extended Versions: Battle For The Planet Of The Apes, 1973 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath The Planet Of The Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Death, 2011 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Blue Ruin, 2014 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Carmen y Lola, 2018 (HBO)

Chasing Mavericks, 2012 (HBO)

Extended Versions: Conquest Of The Planet Of The Apes, 1972 (HBO)

Deep Cover, 1992 (HBO)

Desecho, 2017 (HBO)

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Unrated Version: Disaster Movie, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

Envy, 2004 (HBO)

Escape From The Planet Of The Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Ghost In The Machine, 1993 (HBO)

Gun Shy, 2021 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Hangman, 2021 (HBO)

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man, 1991 (HBO)

Heaven Can Wait, 1978 (HBO)

Hercules, 1983 (HBO)

Hitchcock, 2012 (HBO)

Humpday, 2009 (HBO)

Igby Goes Down, 2002 (HBO)

Johnny English Reborn, 2011 (HBO)

Julia, 2009 (HBO)

Kansas, 1988 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Love And Death, 1975 (HBO)

Man Down, 2021 (HBO)

Married To The Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Mystery Date, 1991 (HBO)

Nobody Walks, 2021 (HBO)

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano, 2019 (HBO)

Planet Of The Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Popeye, 1980 (HBO)

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rabid, 1977 (HBO)

Director’s Cut: Rambo, 2008 (HBO)

Red, 2008 (HBO)

Romance & Cigarettes, 2007 (HBO)

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

Separate Tables, 1958 (HBO)

Serving Sara, 2002 (HBO)

Stand And Deliver, 1988 (HBO)

Stardust Memories, 1980 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Double, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

The Last Of The Finest, 1990 (HBO)

The Man In The Iron Mask, 1998 (HBO)

The Out-Of-Towners, 1999 (HBO)

The Prince, 2014 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)

The Purple Rose Of Cairo, 1985 (HBO)

The Score, 2001 (HBO)

The Square, 2017 (HBO)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Dolittle, 2020 (HBO)

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

He Got Game, 1998 (HBO)

Snow Dogs, 2002 (HBO)

The Call Of The Wild, 2019 (HBO)

Cap, 2020 (HBO)

Evelyn X Evelyn, 2020 (HBO)

Flight, 2020 (HBO)

The Fisher King, 1991

The Fisherman, 2020 (HBO)

Wednesday, 2020 (HBO)

Are you disappointed to see Argo leaving Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments!