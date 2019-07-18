Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith Reunite on Twitter

After the two former friends had a falling out, it seems like the wounds have finally healed and this Hollywood power couple is back together. Yes, friends, finally: Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith have buried the hatchet, and it seems like we might get the former Batman actor in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

When Smith took to social media to promote the new Jay and Silent Bob movie’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Affleck chimed in with a simple response that riled up fans, including his pal. Take a look:

And suddenly, just like that, I’m 25 years old again. ❤️ https://t.co/otrZ7ydX2H — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 18, 2019

For those unaware, Smith and Affleck had a major falling out years ago, though neither have gone on the record to explain why. Smith himself offered some details last year during an interview with The Daily Beast when asked about being “not so great terms” with Affleck:

“I wouldn’t call it not so great terms, but he hasn’t spoken to me in years. No, I didn’t hear from him after the heart attack.”

“Of the Chasing Amy kids, I heard from Jason Lee, but I didn’t hear from Ben. Which is fine. Maybe he didn’t even hear about it. I think he probably plays a more prominent role in my mythology than I play in his mythology anymore,” Smith added.

“He was in some of my biggest movies, so in my world he’s still a figure. In his world, I haven’t factored in in god knows how f—king long. And he’s gone on to do tremendous, big f—king things. He’s become a massive movie star and a director in his own right. So I don’t think I pop up on his radar nearly as much he pops up on my radar.”

Smith was a bit more vitriolic about the distance five years ago, sending shots across the bow of his former friend. But in recent years he’s seemed sympathetic and admitted that his conduct and comments could have made Affleck’s life harder.

But now all of that seems behind them, and we might be getting the Academy Award-winning filmmaker playing the latest version of Bluntman on the big screen.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is rumored to premiere in theaters later this year.