Benedict Cumberbatch Has Surprising Netflix Hit Topping the Streaming Charts

While Netflix and other streaming services roll out their own analytics, third-party ratings tracker Nielsen is still looking at what was happening four weeks ago (and seemingly providing more accurate data than the streamers themselves). A recently released chart by Nielsen cataloguing streaming numbers for the week of November 29th to December 5th reveals that Benedict Cumberbatch has a lot of fans around the US as his Netflix original movie The Power of the Dog was the most watched movie in the nation for that week on streaming. According to the Nielsen, the film was streamed 470 million minutes across the US, and it would have been even bigger if it hadn’t premiered in the middle of that window.

The Power of the Dog debuted on December 1st on Netflix, and frankly these US-specific numbers from Nielsen line up with what the streamer themselves has previously published about the film. According to Netflix’s own data, The Power of the Dog was streamed for 1.63 billion minutes (their data is collected in hours, we’ve arrived at this number via math). That would put the 470 million minutes viewed of the movie in the US about 25% of the film’s total viewership around the globe. It’s a lot of numbers, but rest assured they point toward this film being very, very, popular.

According to the rest of Nielsen’s numbers the Top 10 streaming movies for the week of November 29th to December 5th includes:

The Power of The Dog – Netflix – 470 million minutes streamed A Castle For Christmas – Netflix – 376 million minutes streamed

Red Notice – Netflix – 353 million minutes streamed A Boy Called Christmas – Netflix – 339 million minutes streamed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Disney+ – 274 million minutes streamed Home Alone – Disney+ – 255 million minutes streamed Bruised (2021) – Netflix – 240 million minutes streamed Elf – Hulu – 236 million minutes streamed Single All the Way – Netflix – 235 million minutes streamed Jungle Cruise – Disney+ – 197 million minutes streamed

Cumberbatch stars in the new film alongside Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men Apocolypse). The drama/western marks Jane Campion’s first film in twelve years as a director, having last directed 2009’s Bright Star and best known to many audience members for having directed Oscar winner The Piano in 1993.

