On Christmas Eve, Netflix released their all-new movie Don’t Look Up, a satire from writer/director Adam McKay and featuring an ensemble anchored by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The film’s Christmas release has ended up making the film a gift to the streamer’s bottom line as it has not only spurred a lot of online conversation, some of it perhaps manufactured and not reflective of the movie itself, but also it’s viewership numbers prove that it is really, really popular. Netflix has released their updated analytics that measure through Sunday, January 2, and in its first 10 days of release Don’t Look Up is already huge.

According to the streamer, in its first three days Don’t Look Up was streamed 111 million hours worldwide, and in its second week of release was streamed 152.29 million hours. Combined these two weeks of release give Don’t Look Up 262.32 million hours streamed, making it the #3 Netflix movie of all-time on the platform. The only other movies that are ahead of Don’t Look Up are films whose analytics only measure their first 28 days of release. At #2 is Bird Box with 282 million hours streamed and at #1 is Red Notice with 364 million hours streamed. Considering the rate at which Don’t Look Up is being watched already, the film could be the #1 movie of all-time on Netflix this time next week.

The complete list of Top 10 (English-speaking) films on Netflix all-time are:

Red Notice – 364,020,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Don’t Look Up – 263,320,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Extraction – 231,340,000 hours streamed in first 28 days The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours streamed in first 28 days The Kissing Booth 2 – 209,250,000 hours streamed in first 28 days The Unforgivable – 208,220,000 hours streamed in first 28 days 6 Underground – 205,470,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000 hours streamed in first 28 days Enola Holmes – 189,900,000 hours streamed in first 28 days

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence lead the ensemble which also includes several other Academy Award winners and nominees including Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, plus Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Tyler Perry, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.