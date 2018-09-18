Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Grinch’ Final Trailer Released

While The Grinch is a rather grumpy person, he sure knows how to pick a great soundtrack, and you can check out that skill first hand in the final trailer.

The Grinch is…well, at this grinchiest in the final trailer, and has a vendetta against Christmas, Santa Clause, and his arch nemesis…the cookie! Okay, that last one is perhaps a stretch, but he hates them. Unfortunately for him his pet moose does not and will eat one at any opportunity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We also get a closer look at the lengths Grinch will go to play Santa and ruin Christmas, even getting his own sleigh and a Max to pull it…but that might be tricker than he thinks.

We also learn that he’s not an all-around bad guy, and despite his grouchiness can’t resist puppy eyes, even if they come from a moose. Yeah, that scene is adorable.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

The Grinch is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier and you can find the official synopsis below.

“Academy Award® nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who—a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer—plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch’s more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos’ holiday cheer once and for all?”

The Grinch hits theaters on November 9.