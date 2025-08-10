It Just Got Easier to Stream One of the Best ‘90s Kids Movies

Tubi’s streaming lineup got a lot longer this month with the arrival of dozens of new streaming titles. Already boasting a content catalog that includes over 250,000 movies, Fox’s free streaming service just got a little more magical with the addition of one of the most iconic kids’ movies of the ‘90s. The 1996 movie is one of the most beloved films from the decade and still maintains its charm years after its release, making it a must-watch for Tubi viewers.

The film in question is the Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson-starring fantasy comedy Matilda. Directed by DeVito and marking Wilson’s film debut, the enchanting title is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same name and follows the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl who, after discovering her telekinetic powers, uses them to get even with her crude family and her school’s evil principal, Pam Ferris’ Agatha Trunchbull. Matilda also stars Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Brian Levinson, and Paul Reubens.

Although Matilda was a box office disappointment when it only grossed $47 million on a $36 million budget, it was a hit with critics and audiences. The movie is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics’ score and 73% audience score. The film is remembered as a heartfelt story that still resonates with new generations of children.

In the decades since its theatrical run, Matilda has risen to become a quintessential ‘90s movie and is widely regarded as one of the best children’s films. Despite long-standing hope for a sequel – DeVito even shared his idea for a second film in 2019 as he revealed he’s “always wanted to do Matilda 2” – a sequel has never come to fruition.

In 2022, nearly three decades after the original film’s release, Matilda got fresh life breathed into it when Matilda the Musical released on Netflix. Based on Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s stage musical of the same name, the musical stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, and Emma Thompson.

New on Tubi

Matilda is far from the only film streaming on Tubi. The Fox free streaming service is constantly adding new titles to its library, with Friday bringing dozens of new movies, as well as a handful of TV shows, to the platform. You can check out the full list of those August 1st Tubi additions below.

A Low Down Dirty Shame

A Man Apart

Accused – Season 1

Across The Universe

Annie (2014)

B.A.P.S.

Baby Driver

Bandidas

Barely Lethal

Bite The Bullet

Black Cinema

Body Of Lies

Bottle Rocket

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All Or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight To The Finish

Bring It On: In It To Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

C’mon C’mon

Can’t Have It All

Chips (2017)

Code Name: The Cleaner

Dead Presidents

Departure

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Double Cross

Exodus: Gods And Kings

Flightplan

Footloose (2011)

Geostorm

Ghost In The Shell (2017)

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Guess Who

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Higher Learning (1995)

Holes

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

How High

How High 2

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

I See You

I Spy

Identity Thief

Instant Family

Just Go With It

La Bamba (1987)

Laggies

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Big League

Little Man

Live Free Or Die Hard

Looney Tunes (1930)

Marlon

Matilda (1996)

Meg 2: The Trench

Mighty Joe Young

Moonlight

Mud

Night Hunter

Norbit

Oasis: Supersonic

One Direction: This Is Us

Operation Fortune

Pain & Gain

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Point Break (2015)

Priest (2011)

Proud Mary

Queen & Slim

Robots (2005)

Roll Bounce

Safe House (2012)

Saved By The Bell

Sausage Party (2016)

Secret In Their Eyes

Shaft

Silverado

Slice

Stand By Me

Street Dance

Street Dance 2

T2 Trainspotting

The Angry Birds Movie

The Back-Up Plan

The Client List (2012)

The Cowboys

The Crucible

The Da Vinci Code

The Fighter

The Grudge 2 (2006)

The Hate U Give

The Heat (2013)

The Kennedys

The Long Riders

The Meg

The Night Clerk

The Omen (2006)

The Prosecutor

The Spectacular Now

The Strangers: Prey At Night

The Ultimate Vendetta

The Wedding Planner

The Wiz

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Yogi Bear Show

Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In

Twice Born

Tyson

Volcano (1997)

War Room (2015)

Wayne’s World