It Just Got Easier to Stream One of the Best ‘90s Kids Movies

Tubi’s streaming lineup got a lot longer this month with the arrival of dozens of new streaming titles. Already boasting a content catalog that includes over 250,000 movies, Fox’s free streaming service just got a little more magical with the addition of one of the most iconic kids’ movies of the ‘90s. The 1996 movie is one of the most beloved films from the decade and still maintains its charm years after its release, making it a must-watch for Tubi viewers.
The film in question is the Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson-starring fantasy comedy Matilda. Directed by DeVito and marking Wilson’s film debut, the enchanting title is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel of the same name and follows the story of Matilda Wormwood, a young girl who, after discovering her telekinetic powers, uses them to get even with her crude family and her school’s evil principal, Pam Ferris’ Agatha Trunchbull. Matilda also stars Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Brian Levinson, and Paul Reubens.
Although Matilda was a box office disappointment when it only grossed $47 million on a $36 million budget, it was a hit with critics and audiences. The movie is rated fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics’ score and 73% audience score. The film is remembered as a heartfelt story that still resonates with new generations of children.
In the decades since its theatrical run, Matilda has risen to become a quintessential ‘90s movie and is widely regarded as one of the best children’s films. Despite long-standing hope for a sequel – DeVito even shared his idea for a second film in 2019 as he revealed he’s “always wanted to do Matilda 2” – a sequel has never come to fruition.
In 2022, nearly three decades after the original film’s release, Matilda got fresh life breathed into it when Matilda the Musical released on Netflix. Based on Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s stage musical of the same name, the musical stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, and Emma Thompson.
New on Tubi
Matilda is far from the only film streaming on Tubi. The Fox free streaming service is constantly adding new titles to its library, with Friday bringing dozens of new movies, as well as a handful of TV shows, to the platform. You can check out the full list of those August 1st Tubi additions below.
A Low Down Dirty Shame
A Man Apart
Accused – Season 1
Across The Universe
Annie (2014)
B.A.P.S.
Baby Driver
Bandidas
Barely Lethal
Bite The Bullet
Black Cinema
Body Of Lies
Bottle Rocket
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
Bring It On: In It To Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
C’mon C’mon
Can’t Have It All
Chips (2017)
Code Name: The Cleaner
Dead Presidents
Departure
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Double Cross
Exodus: Gods And Kings
Flightplan
Footloose (2011)
Geostorm
Ghost In The Shell (2017)
Godzilla Vs. Kong
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Guess Who
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Higher Learning (1995)
Holes
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
How High
How High 2
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I See You
I Spy
Identity Thief
Instant Family
Just Go With It
La Bamba (1987)
Laggies
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Little Big League
Little Man
Live Free Or Die Hard
Looney Tunes (1930)
Marlon
Matilda (1996)
Meg 2: The Trench
Mighty Joe Young
Moonlight
Mud
Night Hunter
Norbit
Oasis: Supersonic
One Direction: This Is Us
Operation Fortune
Pain & Gain
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Point Break (2015)
Priest (2011)
Proud Mary
Queen & Slim
Robots (2005)
Roll Bounce
Safe House (2012)
Saved By The Bell
Sausage Party (2016)
Secret In Their Eyes
Shaft
Silverado
Slice
Stand By Me
Street Dance
Street Dance 2
T2 Trainspotting
The Angry Birds Movie
The Back-Up Plan
The Client List (2012)
The Cowboys
The Crucible
The Da Vinci Code
The Fighter
The Grudge 2 (2006)
The Hate U Give
The Heat (2013)
The Kennedys
The Long Riders
The Meg
The Night Clerk
The Omen (2006)
The Prosecutor
The Spectacular Now
The Strangers: Prey At Night
The Ultimate Vendetta
The Wedding Planner
The Wiz
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Yogi Bear Show
Twilight Of The Warriors: Walled In
Twice Born
Tyson
Volcano (1997)
War Room (2015)
Wayne’s World