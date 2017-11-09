Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Dressing up for Halloween isn’t just for kids on the annual quest for candy. Even celebrities love to play dress up for the fall holiday and this year, some famous faces truly outdid themselves.

While dressing up as various Marvel and DC Comics superheroes (and, in one case, a villain) was a popular costume choice, there were those who looked to Disney for inspiration as well as a few seriously creative choices inspired by horror and thriller films as well.

These costumes are all treats, no tricks so read on for our best of celebrity Halloween costumes for 2017!

Will Poulter

The Maze Runner actor took advantage of comments about his strong resemblance to Sid from Toy Story to not only have some costume fun, but do it for a good cause. The actor posted his spot-on costume to social media to help raise awareness for an anti-bullying organzation he is an ambassador for.

Gwyneth Paltrow

? A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

If you somehow haven’t seen David Fincher’s 1995 thriller flick Seven then Gwyneth Paltrow’s amazing costume is a huge spoiler. But if you have seen the movie then you know that Paltrow played Tracy Mills, the wife of Brad Pitt’s Detective David Mills and, well, at the end of the movie David receives Tracy’s head in a box after she was murdered by Kevin Spacey’s John Doe. The fact that Paltrow’s boyfriend Brad Falchuk is dressed as Doe with her makes this costume even better.

Bruce Willis

These two not only get the best costume award (because it’s INSANE?) but the BFF award too ?? #theshining #bestfriendgoals #winninghalloween @stevoeads #brucewillis A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:59am PDT

Bruce Willis and his assistant Stephen J. Eads paired up for their Stanley Kubrick-inspired costume. The pair got dressed up — literally– in matching blue dresses, knee socks, Mary Janes, and flowers in their hair to be the twins from The Shining. Somehow, they managed to be even more unnerving than the scene in the movie.

Kristen Bell

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Thanks to Halloween, Kristen Bell can now say that she has been both Anna and Elsa from Frozen. The actress, who voices Anna in the Disney film, dressed as the character’s older sister, Elsa, this year because her daughter requested matching costumes with her.

Steph Curry

Steph is ready for Halloween! ? A post shared by NBC SPORTS BAY AREA (@nbcsauthentic) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Golden State Warriors point guard too a moment before the Warrors played the Detroit Pistons this weekend to terrorize fans and the internet, too, by dressing up as Jigsaw from Saw and then taking it to the next level by riding around Oracle Arena on a tricycle. However, Curry’s costume wasn’t enough to scar the Pistons. They beat the Warriors 115-107.

Geno Atkins

Tell me, do you bleed? pic.twitter.com/vOoLMmtbLa — Geno Atkins (@GenoSacks) October 28, 2017

Cincinnat Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins traded his uniform for Batman’s armor this weekend. Atkins shared a photo of himself on Twitter dressed in full Batman v Superman style for the Bengals’ Halloween party on Friday night. Atkins’ armor even had the distinctive glowing eye openings seen on Ben Affleck’s Batman in the film.

Rita Ora

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

British singer Rita Ora decided to take her costume inspiration from the villain side of things. Ora took to Instagram this weekend to share photos of her Poison Ivy costume that she wore for the annual KISS FM Haunted House Party in London. While her costume is impressive, Ora herself noted in the caption that the leaf-covered bodysuit and fishnet combo was a little difficult to perform in.

Stephanie Beatriz

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz took a page from Marvel Comics and dressed up as fan-favorite character America Chavez. Beatriz’s costume was not only awesome, but it was exciting to Marvel fans who have had the actress on their list as a “fan cast” for the character for quite some time.

KJ Apa

Riverdale star KJ Apa took Halloween as an opportunity to live his dream of being his favorite comic book character. The actor dressed up as Spider-Man this year. Fellow Riverdale star Camila Mendes shared a few snapshots of Apa as the web-crawler to her Instagram story this weekend and even caught Apa getting a piggyback ride from co-star Charlie Melton, who was dressed as Spidey foe, Venom.

Violett Beane

The future is clear It’s going to fall apart What’s the use worrying It’s inevitable -Miyazaki ? A post shared by V I O L E T T B E A N E (@violettbeane) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

The Flash actress Violett Beane also dressed as a favorite character this year, but not as a superhero. Beane and a friend chose Princess Mononoke-inspired costumes with Beane dressed as the titular character herself while her friend opted to go as Ashitaka from Hayao Miyazaki’s classic 1997 animated film.