Every 4 and 5-Star Movie Leaving HBO Max Tomorrow (Including 3 Undisputed Modern Masterpieces)

As it’s coming to the end of the month, we have the confirmed list of new movies and TV series arriving on HBO Max on June 1, and that means we’re also staring down the barrel of lots of removals too. Every streaming platform refreshes its catalogue every month, but for some reason, HBO Max has a crop of greats all leaving on May 31. So if you’re looking for something great to watch over the next day or so, you could do a lot worse than choosing from the list below. You can also read the full list of HBO Max removals later in this article.

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Obviously, 4-star ratings are fairly easy to quantify, but what constitutes a 5-star movie is more of a spectrum than you might conventionally think: they have to be the highest achievement in entertainment, as well as hitting the marks they intend to hit, and being among the best examples of their respective genres. That’s why a Transformers movie can be just as legitimately called 5-star as Citizen Kane. And with HBO Max’s removal list confirmed (thanks to JustWatch), the following movies are the best, legitimately 4 and 5-star movies leaving the platform on May 31:

All the President’s Men – 5 stars

Billy Elliot – 4.5 stars

Call Me by Your Name – 4 stars

Crazy Rich Asians – 4 stars

Logan – 5 stars

Memento – 5 stars

The Mummy – 4 stars

A Nightmare on Elm Street – 4.5 stars

Prometheus – 4 stars

Saltburn – 4.5 stars

Split – 4 stars

Swiss Army Man – 4 stars

Twister – 4 stars

Uncut Gems – 5 stars

Some of those ratings might prompt you to disagree (by all means, take it to the comments, I love a debate), but the 5 stars in there are all not up for debate. Logan, Memento, and Uncut Gems are all modern masterpieces, and All the President’s Men is one of the most important movies ever made. If you want to spend your time in the company of greatness this weekend, any of them deserves your attention before HBO Max removes them.

Everything Leaving HBO Max On May 31

Image Courtesy of Fox

In total, HBO Max is set to lose 72 movies and TV series on May 31 (with 72 new additions coming in June, including the returns of House of the Dragon, My Adventures with Superman, and Rick & Morty). Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max on May 31:

7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)

42nd Street

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk (TLC)

Above Suspicion

Accidently Brave

All the President’s Men

Along the Great Divide

American Monster, Season 1 (ID)

Arrow in the Dust

Badman’s Country

Billy Elliot

Bright Leaf

The Burning Hills

Cabin in the Sky

Call Me by Your Name

Cold Case

The Corn Is Green

Crazy Rich Asians

The Damned Don’t Cry

Dance, Fools, Dance

Enter the Dragon

Gentleman Jim

Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)

Green Mansions House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)

Humoresque

I’ll See You in My Dreams

Insidious

In This Our Life

Jimmy the Gent

Juarez

Kid Galahad

Knute Rockne All American

The Life of Emile Zola

Logan

Marie Antoinette

Masterminds

Matrimonial Bed

Memento

Mission to Moscow

Mr. Skeffington

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

My Dead Dad

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

A Nightmare on Elm Street

On Moonlight Bay

Paid

Pets & Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Prometheus

Riffraff

Saltburn

Seeking Sister Wife (TLC)

Sister Wives, Season 13 (TLC)

Special Agent

Split

A Stolen Life

The Story of Louis Pasteur

Swiss Army Man

The Switch

Table 19

Taking Woodstock

This Woman Is Dangerous

Three on a Match

Twister

Uncut Gems

Valley of the Sun

Vengeance Valley

Wilson

Winter Meeting

The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm

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