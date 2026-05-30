Every 4 and 5-Star Movie Leaving HBO Max Tomorrow (Including 3 Undisputed Modern Masterpieces)

As it’s coming to the end of the month, we have the confirmed list of new movies and TV series arriving on HBO Max on June 1, and that means we’re also staring down the barrel of lots of removals too. Every streaming platform refreshes its catalogue every month, but for some reason, HBO Max has a crop of greats all leaving on May 31. So if you’re looking for something great to watch over the next day or so, you could do a lot worse than choosing from the list below. You can also read the full list of HBO Max removals later in this article.
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Obviously, 4-star ratings are fairly easy to quantify, but what constitutes a 5-star movie is more of a spectrum than you might conventionally think: they have to be the highest achievement in entertainment, as well as hitting the marks they intend to hit, and being among the best examples of their respective genres. That’s why a Transformers movie can be just as legitimately called 5-star as Citizen Kane. And with HBO Max’s removal list confirmed (thanks to JustWatch), the following movies are the best, legitimately 4 and 5-star movies leaving the platform on May 31:
- All the President’s Men – 5 stars
- Billy Elliot – 4.5 stars
- Call Me by Your Name – 4 stars
- Crazy Rich Asians – 4 stars
- Logan – 5 stars
- Memento – 5 stars
- The Mummy – 4 stars
- A Nightmare on Elm Street – 4.5 stars
- Prometheus – 4 stars
- Saltburn – 4.5 stars
- Split – 4 stars
- Swiss Army Man – 4 stars
- Twister – 4 stars
- Uncut Gems – 5 stars
Some of those ratings might prompt you to disagree (by all means, take it to the comments, I love a debate), but the 5 stars in there are all not up for debate. Logan, Memento, and Uncut Gems are all modern masterpieces, and All the President’s Men is one of the most important movies ever made. If you want to spend your time in the company of greatness this weekend, any of them deserves your attention before HBO Max removes them.
Everything Leaving HBO Max On May 31
In total, HBO Max is set to lose 72 movies and TV series on May 31 (with 72 new additions coming in June, including the returns of House of the Dragon, My Adventures with Superman, and Rick & Morty). Here’s the full list of everything leaving HBO Max on May 31:
- 7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)
- 42nd Street
- 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk (TLC)
- Above Suspicion
- Accidently Brave
- All the President’s Men
- Along the Great Divide
- American Monster, Season 1 (ID)
- Arrow in the Dust
- Badman’s Country
- Billy Elliot
- Bright Leaf
- The Burning Hills
- Cabin in the Sky
- Call Me by Your Name
- Cold Case
- The Corn Is Green
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Damned Don’t Cry
- Dance, Fools, Dance
- Enter the Dragon
- Gentleman Jim
- Gold Rush, Season 15 (Discovery)
- Green Mansions House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 251 (HGTV)
- Humoresque
- I’ll See You in My Dreams
- Insidious
- In This Our Life
- Jimmy the Gent
- Juarez
- Kid Galahad
- Knute Rockne All American
- The Life of Emile Zola
- Logan
- Marie Antoinette
- Masterminds
- Matrimonial Bed
- Memento
- Mission to Moscow
- Mr. Skeffington
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
- My Dead Dad
- Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- On Moonlight Bay
- Paid
- Pets & Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)
- Prometheus
- Riffraff
- Saltburn
- Seeking Sister Wife (TLC)
- Sister Wives, Season 13 (TLC)
- Special Agent
- Split
- A Stolen Life
- The Story of Louis Pasteur
- Swiss Army Man
- The Switch
- Table 19
- Taking Woodstock
- This Woman Is Dangerous
- Three on a Match
- Twister
- Uncut Gems
- Valley of the Sun
- Vengeance Valley
- Wilson
- Winter Meeting
- The Wonderful World of the Brothers Grimm
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