10 Best Horror Movies Coming To Streaming In August

A new month of streaming has arrived, bringing with it plenty of new titles for subscribers to binge! This August’s streaming roundup not only includes the returns of popular shows like Netflix’s Wednesday and King of the Hill at Hulu, but also several horror movies as streamers get a jump start on the Halloween season.

If you’re looking for a scary movie binge, streamers like Netflix, Hulu, Shudder, Paramount+, HBO Max, and more have you covered this August. Throughout the month, the streamers are growing their horror libraries with titles both old and new – from recent theatrical releases to tried and true hits over the decades. Here are the 10 best horror movies streaming in August 2025 and where you can watch them.

1) Urban Legend

The turn of the decade brought about a revival for the horror genre. But among a time period that saw the likes of Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Blair Witch Project, Jamie Blanks’ 1998 film Urban Legend remains a standout of the decade.

Urban Legend centers around just that: urban legends, the stories we tell in the dark to scare our friends as kids, setting the tone for a creepy movie that still garners scares today. Starring Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, and Michael Rosenbaum, the film is set on a New England university campus, where a series of gruesome murders seemingly inspired by urban legends takes place. More than just becoming a box office success when it grossed $72.5 million on a budget of $14 million, Urban Legend became a cult classic slasher. It even spawned two sequels, 2000’s Urban Legends: Final Cut and 2005’s Urban Legends: Bloody Mary.

Urban Legend is streaming on Shudder now.

2) Scarecrow

The 2024 Filipino supernatural horror film Scarecrow, or Espantaho, blends family drama and mourning with horror. Directed by Chito S. Roño and now streaming on Netflix, the terrifying film is set in a Filipino family home amid the backdrop of the loss of their patriarch. As the family enters a nine-day funeral ritual and clashes over their late father’s land, they become haunted by something sinister. The movie stars Judy Ann Santos, Lorna Tolentino and Chanda Romero.

Stream Scarecrow on Netflix now.

3) Final Destination Bloodlines

Undoubtedly one of the biggest horror releases of 2025, Final Destination Bloodlines made its streaming debut on HBO Max Friday, just weeks after its theatrical run. The film is a must-watch with a 93% critics’ score and 87% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the best in the franchise. With a $285.3 million global box office haul, the movie is also the franchise’s highest-grossing film to date.

Bloodlines marks the ninth installment in the Final Destination franchise and continues the franchise’s tradition of exploring death in new and terrifying ways. It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani, a college student experiences recurring nightmares of a tower collapse in the 1960s. When she discovers that her grandmother had the same premonition, and as members of her family begin dying in terrible freak accidents, she must attempt to break the cycle once and for all.

Stream Final Destination Bloodlines on HBO Max now.

4) Evil Dead

More than three decades after the original film debuted, the Evil Dead franchise came back to life in 2013 in director Fede Álvarez’s Evil Dead. The film, which holds a 63% critics’ score and 64% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, sees the return of the Necronomicon, the ancient tome responsible for summoning demons throughout the franchise. When a group travels to remote forest cabin to help their friend through withdrawal, all hell breaks loose when someone finds the Necronomicon and reads from it.

Evil Dead stars Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas, and Elizabeth Blackmore. But be warned: Evil Dead isn’t for the faint of heart. The film leans heavily into its gore, something that earned plenty of praise from fans.

You can stream Evil Dead on Hulu now.

5) The Strangers: Prey At Night

Home invasion films can prove to be some of the scariest, and that’s no lie when it comes to The Strangers: Prey At Night. A sequel to 2008’s The Strangers, the Johannes Roberts’ 2018 slasher tells the terrifying tale of a family who find themselves in a fight for survival when three masked strangers knock at the door of their remote getaway in the middle of the night

Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman, Martin Henderson, Emma Bellomy, Lea Enslin, and Damian Maffei star in the film, which marked only the second installment in the franchise. A three-film revival is currently in the works, with the second in the trilogy, The Strangers: Chapter 2, set to debut this fall.

Stream The Strangers: Prey At Night on Tubi now.

6) The Ruins

With sunny weather and long coastlines, Mexico is a vacation hotspot, but for a group of tourists in The Ruins, an idyllic getaway turned into a horrifying fight for survival. In the 2008 installment into the eco-horror subgenre, a group of friends vacationing in Mexico visit a remote archaeological dig deep in the jungle, but when a group of locals force them to quarantine, they must fight for their lives against carnivorous vines. Carter Smith directs the film in his directorial debut featuring Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone, Shawn Ashmore, Laura Ramsey, and Joe Anderson.

The Ruins is now streaming on Paramount+.

7) The Exorcism of Emily Rose

If you’re looking for a possession film, look no further than The Exorcism of Emily Rose. Directed by Scott Derrickson, who co-wrote with Paul Harris Boardman, the 2005 movie blends courtroom drama with supernatural-horror as it basis its story on the real-life case of Anneliese Michel, a young woman who underwent dozens of exorcism rites before her death. The movie stars Laura Linney as Erin Christine Bruner, a lawyer who takes on a negligent homicide case involving a parish priest who performed an attempted exorcism on 19-year-old student Emily Rose. Also starring Tom Wilkinson, Campbell Scott, Colm Feore, Jennifer Carpenter, Mary Beth Hurt, Henry Czerny, and Shohreh Aghdashloo, the film grossed $145.2 million against a $19 million, making it a box office success.

You can stream The Exorcism of Emily Rose on Hulu now.

8) Paranormal Activity

Horror fans looking for a horror movie binge can revisit Paranormal Activity on Paramount+ this month. This August, the first six films in the franchise are streaming on the platform.

Grossing over $194 million against a $15,000 budget, Paranormal Activity released in 2007 and became a pop culture phenomenon not only due to its found-footage style, but also its truly terrifying premise. The film follows a young couple as they document a supernatural presence inside their home with the use of cameras. Following the original films success, six more followed, with Paranormal Activity 2 (2010), Paranormal Activity 3 (2011), Paranormal Activity 4 (2012), Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015), and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021).

The first six Paranormal Activity films can now be streamed on Paramount+.

9) Clown in A Cornfield

What’s scarier than a murderous clown? A murderous clown in a cornfield. Director Eli Craig’s 2025 adaptation of Adam Cesare’s 2020 novel Clown in a Cornfield sets up what could be a perfect summer slasher. When Quinn and her father relocate to the small midwestern town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start, they discover the deep divisions when the town’s mascot Frendo emerges from the cornfields to enact a bloody cleanse. Starring Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso, the movie hit theaters back in May.

Clown in A Cornfield streams on Shudder beginning Friday, Aug. 8.

10) Thanksgiving

From My Bloody Valentine to Black Christmas, there’s no shortage of holiday-set horror films, but Eli Roth tacked a bloody feast to a new holiday in 2023’s Thanksgiving. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon, the R-rated movie is set in Plymouth, Massachusetts a year after a tragic Black Friday riot. As the anniversary of the tragedy rolls around, a masked maniac embarks on a series of brutal revenge killings.

While Thanksgiving may still be a few months away, Hulu will be giving horror fans an early feast when Thanksgiving joins its streaming lineup later this month ahead of the upcoming sequel, Thanksgiving 2, continues.

Stream Thanksgiving on Hulu beginning Sunday, Aug. 17.