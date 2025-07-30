Hulk Hogan’s 7 Best Movie & TV Roles

Terry “Hulk” Hogan was a figure of immense cultural significance; a man who transformed professional wrestling from a niche spectacle into a global entertainment powerhouse. For a generation of fans, he was the ultimate American hero, a larger-than-life personality with his trademark handlebar mustache, bandana, and “24-inch pythons.” His mantra of “train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins” became a defining slogan of the 1980s, turning “Hulkamania” into a cultural phenomenon that transcended the wrestling ring. Hogan’s charisma was undeniable, and he headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985, solidifying his status as the face of the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and a key architect of its massive success. Furthermore, his influence extended into film, television, and merchandise, making him one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Hogan’s legacy is a complicated one, marked by significant controversies that emerged in his later years. The man born Terry Bollea often struggled to live up to the heroic persona he created, and his image was tarnished by a highly publicized and messy divorce, along with a scandal involving a leaked tape that captured him using racist language. This incident led to his temporary removal from the WWE Hall of Fame and forced many fans to reconcile the hero of their childhood with the flawed man behind the character. In addition, Hogan also admitted to using steroids during his career, further complicating his image as a role model. Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 from cardiac arrest, leaving behind a prolific career that also led to many TV and movie roles.

7) Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

In a film packed with meta-humor and fourth-wall-breaking gags, Hulk Hogan’s cameo in Gremlins 2: The New Batch stands out as one of its most memorable moments. He appears as himself, a larger-than-life member of the theater audience watching the very movie we are. When the mischievous gremlins seemingly take over the projection booth and interrupt the film, Hogan, in full Hulkamania regalia, refuses to stand for it. He turns to the camera, rips his shirt, and intimidates the creatures into putting the movie back on.

This cameo is a perfect encapsulation of Hogan’s pop culture dominance at the time. His appearance is a hilarious and unexpected collision of worlds, grounding the film’s chaotic energy with a dose of unadulterated Hulkster charisma. The scene works because it plays directly into his established persona as a hero who defends the little guy, or in this case, the moviegoer. It’s a brief but unforgettable role that demonstrates his massive appeal and willingness to lean into the absurdity of his own fame, making it a fan-favorite appearance.

6) Muppets from Space

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Hulk Hogan’s appearance in Muppets from Space is a small but perfectly executed comedic role that highlights his gentle giant persona. He plays a Man in Black, a government agent working at a top-secret facility where Gonzo (voiced by Dave Goelz) is being held. When Gonzo’s friends, Rizzo the Rat (voiced by Steve Whitmire), Pepe the King Prawn (voiced by Bill Barretta), and Fozzie Bear (voiced by Frank Oz), attempt a rescue, they are quickly apprehended. Hogan, looking menacing in a dark suit and sunglasses, steps in to intimidate the captured Muppets. However, his tough exterior quickly melts away.

The humor of the scene comes from the subversion of expectations. Instead of being a stone-cold government operative, Hogan’s character is revealed to be a softie, getting flustered and ultimately outsmarted by the Muppets. His brief but memorable interaction with Miss Piggy (voiced by Frank Oz), who easily overpowers him, is a highlight. The role is a charming example of Hogan’s comedic timing and his ability to poke fun at his own tough-guy image, allowing him to fit seamlessly into the whimsical and good-natured world of the Muppets.

5) No Holds Barred

Image courtesy of New Line Cinema

As Hulk Hogan’s first starring role in a feature film, No Holds Barred is a quintessential piece of 1980s wrestling cinema. In the movie, Hogan plays Rip Thomas, the reigning World Wrestling Federation Champion, a hero beloved by fans for his integrity and strength. The plot pits him against a ruthless television executive who tries to force Rip to join his network. When Rip refuses, the executive creates a brutal new show called “Battle of the Tough Guys” and introduces a monstrous new fighter, Zeus (Tom “Tiny” Lister Jr.), to challenge him.

No Holds Barred is essentially a cinematic extension of the Hulkamania persona, translating the epic drama of the wrestling ring to the big screen. The film is an over-the-top action spectacle filled with memorable one-liners and fight scenes that feel like they were ripped straight from a Saturday morning cartoon. While it may not be a work of high art, the movie perfectly captures the essence of Hogan’s appeal during his peak. For fans, it was the ultimate fantasy, a chance to see their hero on a grander stage, fighting for what’s right and overcoming impossible odds.

4) Suburban Commando

Suburban Commando is a sci-fi comedy that fully leans into the fish-out-of-water concept, with Hulk Hogan playing Shep Ramsey, a powerful interstellar warrior. After a mission goes awry, Shep is forced to take a temporary leave on Earth to avoid endangering his home planet. He rents a room in the suburbs with the Wilcox family, a typical American household led by a mild-mannered architect played by Christopher Lloyd. However, as expected, Shep’s attempts to blend in while dealing with intergalactic bounty hunters lead to a series of chaotic and destructive misadventures.

Suburban Commando‘s charm comes from the comedic pairing of Hogan’s over-the-top alien warrior with Lloyd’s family man. Hogan’s character struggles with mundane Earth customs, using his advanced weaponry to solve everyday problems like opening a stuck jar or dealing with a noisy paperboy. Suburban Commando gave Hogan a platform to showcase his comedic chops, proving he could be more than just an action hero. The movie has since become a cult classic, remembered for its quirky premise and for giving fans a chance to see the Hulkster navigate the perils of suburban life.

3) Hogan Knows Best

Image courtesy of VH1

The reality television series Hogan Knows Best offered the world an unprecedented look behind the curtain at the life of Terry Bollea, the man behind the Hulk Hogan persona. The show, which ran for four seasons, centered on Hogan’s family life with his then-wife Linda and their two teenage children, Brooke and Nick. It portrayed him not as an untouchable wrestling god, but as a surprisingly strict and often overprotective father navigating the challenges of raising two teenagers in the public eye.

Hogan Knows Best was a massive success for VH1 and a significant moment in pop culture, humanizing a figure many had only ever seen in the ring. The show gave fans a new appreciation for the man, revealing his vulnerabilities and his deep love for his family. While later events would complicate the idyllic family image presented on the show, for a time, Hogan Knows Best reinvented its star for a new generation. It cemented his status as a multi-faceted entertainer who could command an audience both in and out of the wrestling arena.

2) Thunder in Paradise

Image courtesy of Trimark Pictures

Thunder in Paradise was a syndicated action-adventure series that perfectly capitalized on the star power of Hulk Hogan. He played Randolph J. “Hurricane” Spencer, a former Navy SEAL who, along with his partner Martin “Bru” Brubaker (Chris Lemmon), operates a high-tech speedboat named Thunder out of a Florida resort. The duo works as mercenaries for hire, taking on dangerous missions that range from thwarting terrorists to rescuing hostages, all while enjoying the scenic backdrop of the Gulf Coast.

The series was essentially a blend of Baywatch and Knight Rider, with Hogan at the center of the action. It was pure escapist television, filled with explosions, boat chases, and a healthy dose of 90s cheese. As such, Hogan was perfectly cast as the heroic lead, his natural charisma and commanding presence making him a believable action hero. Thunder in Paradise was a fun, lighthearted adventure that gave its star a weekly platform to save the day, solidifying his status as a beloved television personality beyond the world of wrestling.

1) Rocky III

Image courtesy of MGM

Hulk Hogan’s role as Thunderlips in Rocky III is arguably his most iconic and important acting performance. In a memorable scene, the wrestling champion faces off against Rocky Balboa in a charity exhibition match. The fight is initially a playful spectacle, but Thunderlips, in full wrestling heel mode, quickly turns it into a genuine brawl, tossing Rocky around the ring like a ragdoll. The scene is a brilliant showcase of Hogan’s intimidating physical presence and his natural ability to command a scene.

This role was a critical moment in Hogan’s career, introducing him to a massive mainstream audience outside of wrestling. His appearance in such a high-profile film helped legitimize both him and the world of professional wrestling, blurring the lines between sports and entertainment. The “ultimate male” versus “the ultimate meatball” showdown was a perfect storm of star power, with Hogan’s over-the-top persona providing a fantastic foil to Sylvester Stallone’s grounded hero. The role was a launching pad that helped propel Hulkamania into the stratosphere, making Thunderlips an unforgettable part of both movie and wrestling history.

What is your favorite Hulk Hogan movie or TV role? Let us know in the comments!