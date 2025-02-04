Hulk Hogan Has a Theory on Why WWE Fans Booed Him, and It’s Not What You Think

Play video

WWE’s premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix was a star-studded affair, featuring a mix of current superstars, legends, and celebrities. Unfortunately one appearance didn’t go according to plan, resulting in the LA crowd heavily booing Hulk Hogan’s segment. Today Hogan addressed the reaction on the Pat McAfee show, and when asked about the reaction, Hogan stated he very much expected it. When McAfee asked if it was because of Hogan’s politics, Hogan said it was some of that, but then offered up another reason you probably aren’t expecting, and you can watch the video here (via WrestleOps).

McAfee said that no one expected the reaction, but Hogan says he did. “Oh I did. yeah. Some of it the political stuff but you’ve got to remember the last time I ran hard in LA I was a bad guy. I was Hollywood Hogan, I was riding dirty with the boys you know Nash and Hall,” Hogan said. “We were spray painting people and crotch shotting everybody, so last time I was there I was a heel, but I think the politics had a whole lot to do with it, Ike you said.”

“At the end of the day we kind of looked at it the next day and 11 billion impressions, and sone of the other guys, some of the big stars that were on that night only had 3 billion. Not naming names but, you know hey, hate me some mo,” Hogan said.

Before Hogan moved on to other subjects, he had one thing to add about the segment. Hogan said due to the partnership and the Real American brand being at the center of it, he couldn’t react like he would have in a typical wrestling-specific situation. Hogan then revealed what he would have said if that had been the case.

“Yeah, but the one thing is I was talking about the beer, we’re in a relationship with the WWE, you know they’re my partner in this thing, and I had to be a good guy in LA. Now if this was for wrestling and they turned on me like that? I would’ve turned into Hollywood Hulk Hogan and saw, so you hate me for everything I’ve done for all the make-a-wish kids and everything I did for your kids? Well guess what, I did it for the money,” Hogan said.

“And by the way, since you want so much hatred coming your way, I hope you have a good time when Kamala Harris is your new governor and you’re all standing in the soup line, mic drop, see ya, but I couldn’t do that. I was ready, I was ready to go after em,” Hogan said.