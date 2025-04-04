10 Best Jennifer Lawrence Movies (And Where You Can Stream Them)

Hollywood is packed with stars, but one of them started shining in the 2010s and hasn’t stopped since. Jennifer Lawrence made a name for herself after starring in the hit The Hunger Games franchise, winning over a horde of fans and movie lovers who couldn’t wait to see more of her work. Back then, people didn’t know much about her talent, but winning an Oscar in 2013 changed everything – it opened doors and proved just how versatile and talented she really is. Lawrence is known for taking on all kinds of projects, with a filmography that ranges from big commercial hits to indie gems. You’ve got to watch at least one of her movies to truly get why she’s such a powerhouse in Hollywood.

Here’s a list of Jennifer Lawrence’s top films – the ones that shaped her into the A-list star she is today.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Before Jennifer Lawrence became one of the biggest names in the industry, she needed a shot – and she got it with the acclaimed The Hunger Games franchise. But if we had to pick the best of the saga, for most fans, it would be The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. In the story, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) returns to District 12 after winning the 74th Hunger Games. Her victory sparks riots across the districts, pushing President Snow (Donald Sutherland) to announce the Quarter Quell, a special edition of the Games that forces past winners back into the arena.

Here, Lawrence fully taps into the complexity of her character, brilliantly portraying Katniss’s internal battle between being a symbol of hope and protecting her loved ones. Her performance is so raw and powerful that it not only solidified the film – and the franchise – as one of the biggest moments of her career but also made it a favorite among many.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook is the film that won Jennifer Lawrence an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Actress. The story follows Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), who moves back in with his parents after a stint in a psychiatric institution, determined to rebuild his life and win back his ex-wife. But his plans take an unexpected turn when he meets Tiffany Maxwell (Lawrence), a young widow dealing with her own emotional struggles. Their intense, raw, and complex connection becomes the heart of the story.

Lawrence’s performance was widely praised for striking the perfect balance between depth and naturalness – exactly what was needed to portray Tiffany’s emotional instability and vulnerability. Her chemistry with Cooper was another major highlight, and she effortlessly steals the spotlight in every scene. This film was proof that she could shine just as brightly outside of big-budget franchises.

Silver Linings Playbook is available to stream on Max.

American Hustle

Another one of Jennifer Lawrence’s well-known films – especially since it was nominated for an Oscar – is American Hustle. She was also up for Best Supporting Actress, and even though she didn’t win, she once again managed to steal the show. The plot follows con artist Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his partner Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), who are forced to work with FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper) in an operation to expose corrupt politicians and mobsters. Lawrence plays Rosalyn Rosenfeld, Irving’s unpredictable and volatile wife, who unintentionally throws a wrench into his carefully laid plans.

While Lawrence is mostly known for dramatic roles, this movie is one of the best examples of her comedic talent. Critics praised her ability to bring both depth and humor to Rosalyn, proving that even in a supporting role, she could completely command the screen.

American Hustle is available to stream on Hulu.

Winter’s Bone

One of Lawrence’s most overlooked films by audiences, yet one of the most critically acclaimed, is Winter’s Bone. In this gripping drama, she plays Ree Dolly, a tough and determined teenager living in the Ozark Mountains in Missouri. With a mentally ill mother and two younger siblings to care for, Ree is forced to track down her missing father – a meth producer – after discovering he used their home as collateral before disappearing. Her search for the truth leads her into a dangerous underworld, testing her strength and resilience.

While The Hunger Games launched her into mainstream fame, this film was the one that first put Lawrence on Hollywood’s radar. Her raw, understated performance earned her a well-deserved first Oscar nomination, proving she had serious dramatic chops at a young age. In fact, it was this role that convinced director Gary Ross to cast her as Katniss Everdeen, cementing her path to stardom.

Winter’s Bone is available to stream on Apple TV+.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Jennifer Lawrence also stepped into the MCU (or rather, Fox’s X-Men universe) – appearing in some films from the franchise. One of the most beloved by audiences is X-Men: Days of Future Past, where the classic mutants face a dystopian future where they are hunted by deadly Sentinel robots. To prevent their extinction, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is sent back to the ’70s to change the course of history. Lawrence plays Mystique, the iconic shapeshifter with the ability to alter her appearance at will.

If there’s one thing Lawrence excels at, it’s versatility – and this role is proof of that. In this production, audiences got to see a more complex and independent version of Mystique, as she takes center stage in the plot. Lawrence adds layers to the character, highlighting her internal struggles and morally ambiguous motivations, making Mystique one of the most compelling figures in the X-Men universe.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is available to stream on Disney+.

Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence also starred in one of Netflix’s biggest hits, alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest names. In Don’t Look Up, she plays Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy student who, along with her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discovers a massive comet heading straight for Earth. As they try to warn the world about the catastrophe, they’re met with indifference and outright denial from politicians and the media, turning their desperate mission into a chaotic spectacle.

This role required both intensity and authenticity, and Lawrence delivered brilliantly. She perfectly captures the frustration and exasperation of a scientist being ignored, blending sharp comedic timing with raw emotion. Her ability to balance drama and satire without making it feel forced was widely praised, earning her a Golden Globe nomination as further proof of her talent.

Don’t Look Up is available to stream on Netflix.

Mother!

Horror also makes an appearance in Lawrence’s filmography, and Mother! stands out as one of her most intense performances. The film sparked divided opinions, but one thing was undeniable – it showcased just how fearless and committed she is as an actress. This psychological thriller follows a woman living in an isolated house with her poet husband, whose peace is shattered by the arrival of unexpected guests. What starts as an uneasy disturbance spirals into a surreal and chaotic nightmare.

The film is a deep allegory touching on themes of creation, destruction, and humanity’s relationship with nature. Because of this, Lawrence had to deliver an incredible and emotionally draining performance. She carries the film almost entirely on her shoulders, masterfully portraying her character’s growing anxiety, fear, and eventual breakdown. It’s arguably the most challenging and polarizing role of her career, proving once again her ability to take on bold, unconventional projects.

Mother! is available to stream on Paramount+.

No Hard Feelings

For a long time, Jennifer Lawrence didn’t seem like the obvious choice for a comedy lead – but with No Hard Feelings, she proved otherwise in the funniest way possible. She plays Maddie, a woman in her 30s on the verge of losing her childhood home. Desperate for money, she accepts a bizarre job offer from a wealthy couple: to “date” their shy 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), and help him gain confidence before college.

The film earned her a Golden Globe nomination, as Lawrence delivers impeccable comedic timing while fully committing to bold and hilarious physical comedy. She proves she has the charisma and screen presence to lead in any genre, effortlessly carrying the film. It is also a rare example of an R-rated comedy that actually made an impact in today’s Hollywood landscape, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for a good laugh.

No Hard Feelings is available to stream on Netflix.

Causeway

Causeway is a return to her roots, offering an intimate and raw performance reminiscent of her breakthrough role in Winter’s Bone. In this drama, Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who comes back to the U.S. after sustaining a traumatic brain injury during her deployment in Afghanistan. As she struggles to adjust to civilian life in New Orleans, she forms an unexpected bond with James (Brian Tyree Henry), a local mechanic who carries his own emotional scars.

Unlike her blockbuster roles, the actress delivers a quiet yet deeply moving performance, relying on subtle expressions and body language rather than dramatic outbursts. Her portrayal is delicate, allowing the character’s pain and resilience to unfold naturally. For audiences used to seeing her in high-energy or action-packed roles, the movie is a refreshing reminder of her depth and sophistication as an actress. It also received critical acclaim, further proving her ability to shine in understated, character-driven stories as well.

Causeway is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Red Sparrow

For a lot of people, Red Sparrow might not be the best spy movie out there, but since Lawrence is the lead and gets to show yet another side of her acting, it’s definitely worth watching. The story follows Dominika Egorova (Lawrence), a talented Russian ballerina whose career comes to an end after an injury. She’s then pulled into a secret intelligence program that trains young recruits to use their bodies and minds as weapons of seduction. Soon, she’s assigned to get close to Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton), a CIA agent handling one of the most sensitive infiltrations into Russian intelligence.

Her performance is seriously intense and layered, showing a woman who starts off as vulnerable and trapped but turns into a sharp, calculating, and dangerous spy. To pull this off, Lawrence had to be convincing in every aspect, from nailing the accent to mastering the physicality of the role. This is easily one of her most intriguing performances, where she fully embraces the character’s transformation with a commanding screen presence.

Red Sparrow is available to stream on Hulu.