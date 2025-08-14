8 Best MCU Heroes Since Avengers: Endgame, Ranked

In any comic book franchise, the superheroes set the tone. Sure, DC can mess around and give Joker two solo movies that don’t feature Batman, but the story got stale because it was missing a key element. The Marvel Cinematic Universe knows better than to take its heroes out of the spotlight because it relies on them to do most of the heavy lifting. Of course, the franchise features great villains, such as Thanos, but even the Mad Titan doesn’t get to sit in the winner’s circle forever because he barks up the wrong heroic tree. Unfortunately, the MCU’s heroes haven’t been on their A-game since Avengers: Endgame, opting to attack problems as individuals rather than a united front.

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aren’t going to stay disassembled forever, though, as the threat of Doctor Doom will force them to play nice in Avengers: Doomsday. With that being the case, it’s a good time to look back at the characters who have shone the most since 2019. Here’s a ranking of the eight best MCU heroes since Endgame.

8) Human Torch

It may be the recency bias talking, but Johnny Storm is the clear MVP of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Despite everyone brushing him off, he learns the Silver Surfer’s language and delivers a message that makes her question her actions. Johnny gives Shalla-Bal the push she needs to fight back against Galactus and stop him from taking Franklin Richards and devouring the Earth.

7) Black Panther

Few characters in the MCU have lost as much as Shuri. Just in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she watches her brother die from an illness she can’t cure and loses her mother during Namor’s attack on her home. All that pain would make a lesser hero give up, but Shuri perseveres, becoming the new Black Panther and saving the world from Namor’s wrath.

6) Yelena Belova

Like her sister before her, Yelena Belova leaves the Red Room and tries to make something of herself. The transition doesn’t go well at first, especially after she loses her new friend Bob to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in Thunderbolts*. However, Yelena realizes that all Bob needs is a friend, so she puts her life on the line to extend an olive branch. The gamble pays off for her in a big way because she’s now the leader of the New Avengers.

5) Wolverine

The version of Logan that appears in Deadpool & Wolverine has very little in common with the one from the Fox movies. He’s far from heroic and pushes away anyone who tries to get close to him. Well, that attitude doesn’t stick around forever because Wolverine is willing to lose his life to save the multiverse from Cassandra Nova. While he probably doesn’t consider himself a hero just yet, he’s well on his way to being one of the MCU’s best.

4) Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan gets in way over her head when she discovers mysterious bangles that grant her incredible abilities. Being a massive fan of superheroes, she decides to adopt the name Ms. Marvel and protect the people of her town. As if that wasn’t enough, she also goes on an adventure with her idol and Monica Rambeau in The Marvels that sees her stand her ground against a powerful villain.

3) Rocket

Rocket has a temper, to say the least. It all stems from his upbringing, which involved him being poked and prodded by the High Evolutionary. Rocket gets his revenge in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he doesn’t let his anger consume him, saving all of the other animals on the High Evolutionary’s ship and embracing the fact that he’s a raccoon.

2) Spider-Man

The big problems that Spider-Man deals with post-Endgame are of his own creation. He’s too trusting, which allows villains to take advantage of him. Peter Parker’s saving grace is that he always cleans up his messes, no matter the cost. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he makes a major sacrifice by having Doctor Strange cast a spell that makes everyone forget about him, leaving him alone in the world.

1) Captain America

Of course, Sam Wilson receives Captain America’s shield at the end of Endgame and agrees to take on the mantle. However, Sam struggles to keep that promise and fights the new Cap, John Walker, after he goes too far. Once Sam finally embraces his destiny, though, he becomes every bit the hero Steve Rogers was.

Do you think the characters on this list have been the best MCU heroes since Avengers: Endgame? Who else deserves consideration? Let us know in the comments below!