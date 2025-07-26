You Probably Haven’t Seen These 5 Underrated Horror Gems (And They Are All Streaming on Tubi)

Tubi is a veritable treasure trove of horror programming. The ad-supported streaming platform has countless genre titles available to watch, with films spanning from well-known efforts beloved by many to DIY projects made on the cheap. With the platform hosting an almost overwhelming amount of content, it’s only natural that some of the titles will get lost in the shuffle. In the interest of saving you time (and hours of scrolling), we are curating a sampling of under-seen horror pictures available to stream on the platform. The selections that follow will be films that have flown under the radar for the masses.

Each of the five titles spotlighted are underrated offerings that deserve a wider audience. However, you don’t have to take our word for it, each of them is available to stream on Tubi!

5) Hush

This Mike Flanagan-helmed home invasion thriller skipped theaters in favor of going straight to Netflix as a platform exclusive. Though the film found a cult fanbase on the streamer, it never received the kind of mainstream recognition it so richly deserves. Worse yet, when the licensing agreement expired, Netflix pulled the flick, making it impossible to watch. Fortunately, following a new distribution agreement, Hush is now available to stream on Tubi!

Hush delivers an almost unbearable baseline of tension as it follows Maddie (Kate Siegel), a deaf (and mute) woman living in a remote estate far removed from the hustle and bustle of the city. When a masked intruder shows up on her doorstep, Maddie must keep her wits about her as she fights for her very survival.

4) Caveat

If you enjoy your horror cinema surreal, we have an under-seen recommendation that will effectively scratch that itch. Damian Mc Carthy’s Caveat is a chilling effort that sometimes places style over substance, but if you can suspend your disbelief and just go with it, you’re likely to have a great time. The film has a dreamlike quality that invokes recollections of the horror output of Italy circa the 1970s. A persistent lack of context and ample misdirection ensure that viewers will be caught squarely off guard when all is revealed.

This atmospheric effort follows Isaac (Johnny French), a gentleman drifter experiencing memory loss, as he settles in to watch over his landlord’s niece (Leila Sykes). What initially seems like a simple arrangement quickly takes a sinister turn as Isaac finds that nothing is what it seems in this unorthodox arrangement.

3) Inside

If you’re not overly familiar with the New French Extremity movement (a term coined to describe a crop of gruesome French genre pictures released near the turn of the 21st century) and would like to grow more acquainted, Inside is one of the most effective offerings to emerge from within. The violence is graphic, the pacing is breakneck, and the tension never lets up for a second. The film likely remains under-seen because of its extreme nature. However, this is an exceptional cat-and-mouse horror story that deserves a larger audience. Full stop.

Inside catches up with Sarah (Alysson Paradis), a bereft mother-to-be who recently lost her husband in a tragic car accident. As she gears up to give birth, she is visited by a ruthless stranger (Béatrice Dalle) with sinister designs on Sarah’s unborn child.

2) Excision

When was the last time a horror movie made you properly uncomfortable? If it’s been a while and you’re ready for a gruesome, subversive effort where nothing is off limits, perhaps now is as good of a time as any to experience Incision. We must warn you, however, that this largely overlooked effort isn’t for the faint of heart. The picture mixes viscera with eroticism in a fashion likely to make even the most jaded of horror fans blush. Not to mention, the icky practical effects are all but guaranteed to turn your stomach.

Richard Bates, Jr. wrote and directed this disquieting tale of a young woman (AnnaLynne McCord) coming into her sexuality and simultaneously trying to manage her increasingly violent impulses.

1) Frozen

Not to be confused with the 2013 animated effort of the same name, this unsung indie offering makes incredibly effective use of its single-location setting. The narrative is harrowing, dealing blow after blow to the core characters as they attempt to survive the coldest weekend of their young lives.

If there was ever a feature to avoid before hitting the slopes, it’s this one. This flick almost immediately hurls the central trio (played by Shawn Ashmore, Kevin Zegers, and Emma Bell) into unthinkable peril. After bribing the lift operator at Mt. Holliston (Ed Ackerman), the core characters wind up stranded atop a ski lift just before the mountain shuts down for the weekend. They are without cell service, food, water, or shelter, making the terror that subsequently follows all the more intense.

Well, it looks like you’ve got your work cut out for you, dear reader. Make sure to take a moment to let us know what you think of the preceding recommendations in the comments section below.