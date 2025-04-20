This Underrated Disney Movie Is One of the Best Adaptations of a Beloved Classic

Disney has been making movies for nearly a century, and during that time, it created masterpieces, flops, and underrated gems. There’s no denying that many of Disney’s movies got plenty of hype, from all the princess movies to endearing animal adventures. However, for every Disney movie that blows the box office out of the water, there’s a hidden gem waiting for its fandom. Today, we’re here to talk about one such gem – Treasure Planet, the imaginative retelling of Treasure Island. This movie is simultaneously one of Disney’s best sci-fi movies and one of their best adaptations. Truly, Treasure Planet has everything, from fantastic starry views to a memorable soundtrack.

Treasure Planet was released in 2002 as part of the Walt Disney Feature Animation Collection. It took Robert Loius Stevenson’s Treasure Island text and put it in space but with a distinct 18th-century twist. Instead of stereotypical spaceships, Treasure Planet‘s preferred mode of transport was more traditional ships, much like one would expect to see at sea. Interestingly, this was Disney’s third time adapting Treasure Island, as they had previously released a rendition in 1950 and later the Muppet Treasure Island movie. In other words, Disney was pretty familiar with the core of this book, and they clearly felt comfortable experimenting.

Treasure Planet‘s Reception

There are several metrics used to define a movie’s success. One of those is whether or not the movie returns its value. Unfortunately, Treasure Planet failed in this department, reportedly costing around $140 million to produce but only earning $109 million at the global box office. Those numbers don’t look great, especially considering the animation style cost more than usual. In fact, it’s one of the most expensive traditionally animated movies of its time. Was the cost worth it? The answer is probably yes, but that’s from a fan’s perspective. Investors likely feel differently on that subject. Part of the problem likely lies with timing. Treasure Planet was released around the same time as several blockbuster hits. For example, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Santa Clause 2 were still in theatres at the time.

That same year, Treasure Planet was nominated for best-animated feature at the Academy Awards. While it didn’t win, this proves that the industry noted this film’s potential. Additionally, the Academy of Science Fiction nominated it for Fantasy & Horror Films, USA.

Now, let’s talk about fan and critical reception. Believe it or not, Treasure Planet did okay with the critics. Review sites calculating audience reactions are a little mixed, with the average being somewhere around six out of ten. The movie has received a dedicated and loyal following over the years. New fans discover it every year, possibly more so now that it’s on a streaming service.

What Treasure Planet Got Right

It’s safe to say that Treasure Planet had a lot going for it. The plot’s core was familiar to viewers; it was merely the setting that drastically changed. Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, the story follows Jim Hawkins, who, in this version, is somewhat troubled and on the path to getting on the wrong side of the law. After finding a treasure map, Jim begins the fantastic adventure we know so well. It leaned beautifully into the relationship formed between Jim and John Silver, showcasing the complicated nature of loyalty and betrayal. On top of this, there’s that dash of child-friendly humor Disney is so well known for. This helped to lighten the mood and speed things along, as needed.

Other positives include the animation, a visual masterpiece combining 2D and 3D animation to create a complex environment. Adding 18th-century garb and ship designs to a futuristic sci-fi adventure was brilliant. It gave the movie a unique aesthetic that hasn’t been replicated since. Meanwhile, the soundtrack was pure Disney magic, combining original scores with familiar voices. Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik sang “I’m Still Here (Jim’s Theme),” and BBMak contributed “Always Know Where You Are.” Finally, there’s the cast, which included Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jim Hawkins), Emma Thompson (Captain Amelia), Martin Short (B.E.N.), and Brian Murphy (John Silver). Talk about a star-studded cast!

The best part about Treasure Planet is that it successfully melded several fundamental themes together. Viewers found a coming-of-age story blended with treasuring hunting, found family, and the spirit of adventure. These elements resonate with viewers and helped raise an entire generation with these values. This is the magic of movies and a strong reason why films such as these deserve more credit.

Treasure Planet is available to stream on Disney+.