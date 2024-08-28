Mike Flanagan’s Hush Now Available Digitally With “Big News” Coming Soon

Hush, Mike Flanagan’s 2016 home-invation horror movie, is finally available on digital again about a year after being removed from Netflix. The movie was produced by Intrepid Pictures and Blumhouse, but released straight to Netflix in 2016 and served as the foundation for Flanagan’s now long-running relationship with the streaming giant. As of this week, you can buy it for the first time, thanks to Shout! Studios. Flanagan also took to social media to tease “big news” coming soon, suggesting the possibility of a physical release for the film.

Flanagan’s Hush, which carries a 93% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, is now available to buy ($14.99) and/or rent ($5.99) on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and other digital video on demand platforms.

“Hush is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I’m so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally,” Flanagan said in a statement (via Bloody Disgusting). “I’ve always loved how Shout! Studios champions and treasures their titles, and I also cannot wait for what’s to come… fans of Hush are going to have much to celebrate!”

Directed by Flanagan, Hush stars Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom, 10 Cloverfield Lane), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass, Grey’s Anatomy), and Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica, The Fall of the House of Usher). Written by Flanagan and Siegel, Hush is produced by Trevor Macy, of Intrepid Pictures and Jason Blum of Blumhouse.

In Hush, “A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.”

And, yes, it’s got ties to Flanagan’s larger body of work.

“The first time I heard about Midnight Mass was when we were making Hush,” Siegel said in 2021. “Because it was a low-budget movie, we needed a story that Maddie, the main character could write- she’s an author in the story. We needed a book that wouldn’t cost us any money. We didn’t have to buy the rights to anything. Mike was like, ‘Oh, I have this now-defunct idea for a novel called Midnight Mass. I have three chapters written. We can use that so we can use those pages, and we can use that story.”

She added, “We used it. If you look, there’s a screengrab in Hush where you’re looking at Maddie’s computer screen and it says, ‘The red and blue lights of the cop car twinkle off the Jesus fish.; That’s the first shot of Midnight Mass, which is, for those of you who haven’t read anything about it, a series about a small fishing community on an island that is very insular, and they have closed ranks. Then, a young priest arrives at the church and miracles begin to happen.”