Every Keanu Reeves Movie, Ranked

What are the best and worst Keanu Reeves movies? Since breaking out in the mid 1980s, the Canadian star has done everything from dark teen drama to broad comedy to adult-targeted romance. But it’s action cinema that’s benefited most from his presence, effortless charisma and ability to calmly hold down the center of a film while chaos goes on around him. And critics have mostly praised his comedic skills, work ethic and ability to turn offbeat projects into winners. Reeves has become something of a cultural institution. (He might also be immortal, and star in a secret Keanu Cinematic Universe where all of his films are on the same timeline.) Still, not every Keanu film is a winner with critics. For all his success in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, Reeves has made plenty of bombs that stiffed at the box office and fell flat with critics. In honor of Keanu's big role in the newly-released Cyberpunk 2077 game, here are all of Reeves’ movies (except documentaries he narrated or films where he makes a brief cameo as himself) ranked by their critical reaction. We'll start with his worst, and work our way up to the best. (Can you guess what that No. 1 movie is?)

57. The Prince of Pennsylvania (1988) (Photo: Columbia Pictures) An early star turn for Reeves, The Prince of Pennsylvania sees him playing a small-town punk rocker who schemes with an older woman to kidnap and ransom his own father. The mostly forgotten film came and went at the box office, and was panned by critics. Typical of the bad reviews was Hal Hinson in the Washington Post, who wrote, "stuff happens in The Prince of Pennsylvania -- it's just that none of it amounts to much." Metacritic score: N/A

56. Chain Reaction (1995) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Reeves plays a low-key but brilliant physicist who invents a form of cold-fusion energy that will power the world with no waste. Naturally, a conspiracy of bad people wants to steal the technology, sending Reeves on the run. Critics found Chain Reaction’s story needlessly convoluted, and they weren't especially buying Keanu as a nuclear physicist. "The narrative is very complex, but what's on the screen is little more than generic, non-narrative-specific, guy-being-chased stuff," wrote Jeff Millar in the Houston Chronicle. Metacritic score: N/A

55. Replicas (2019) (Photo: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) In this film, Reeves plays a neuroscientist trying to clone the family he lost in a car crash, even as he runs up against tyrannical corporations and pesky ethics in his quest to tamper in God's domain. IndieWire’s David Erlich wrote that Replicas is "Frankensteined together from the stiff corpses of a dozen smarter movies" and is "so carelessly stupid that it often feels like a mad science experiment gone wrong." Metacritic score: 19 prevnext

54. The Watcher (2000) (Photo: Universal) The backstory of how Reeves got involved in the rote thriller The Watcher could make its own film. Reeves claimed that "a friend" forged Reeves' signature to play a serial killer in the movie, a cameo that turned into a major role – one that he was substantially underpaid for. As for the movie? It was slammed by critics, including the New York Post's Jonathan Foreman, who deemed it "a crass, mechanical attempt at a thriller that should have gone straight to video." Metacritic score: 22

53. Exposed (2016) (Photo: Lionsgate Premiere) Reeves starred in and produced this religious-themed sex crime thriller. It was originally written as a critique of sexual violence and mass incarceration, but was re-edited around Reeves' character to be a more conventional thriller. The director took his name off it, and it was dumped straight-to-video, with The Hollywood Reporter's Frank Scheck writing that, "Exposed mainly serves to expose the often-torturous process of movie making and distribution." Metacritic score: 23

52. Generation Um... (2013) (Photo: Phase 4 Films) While Reeves has spent the last 20-plus years doing blockbusters, he's also done his share of quirky, under-the-radar films. Generation Um… squarely fits that description, with Reeves playing a lost soul who wanders New York City with two party girls looking for meaning. Judging by the reviews, he didn't find it. In the New York Times, critic Stephen Holden wrote, "What does it add up to? Um ... I have no idea and don't really care." Metacritic score: 25

51. Sweet November (2001) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Charlize Theron co-starred with Reeves in this romantic tragedy about a couple who spend one month together while one of them is dying of cancer. The film tanked at the box office and was savaged by critics for its manipulative and contrived plot. Sweet November "passes off pathological behavior as romantic bliss. It's about two sick and twisted people playing mind games and calling it love," wrote Roger Ebert in a one-star review for the Chicago Sun-Times. Metacritic score: 27

48. 47 Ronin (2013) (tie) (Photo: Universal) Reeves stars as a half-English, half-Japanese warrior created especially for a first-time director's big budget adaptation of one of Japan's most well-known historical events. Neither audiences nor critics believed it, though. Reviewers dismissed 47 Ronin as a mess of different styles and bad CGI, with Mark Olsen of the Los Angeles Times writing that "[T]here are moments of genuine beauty and a few terrifically eye-popping effects, but no feel for storytelling." Metacritic score: 28

48. Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1994) (tie) (Photo: Fine Line Features) This surreal indie film about a hitchhiker with giant thumbs who leads a fight against a tyrannical government agency trying to take her ranch, was savaged by critics as a disconnected jumble. Calling it one of the worst films of the year, Roger Ebert wrote, "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues is one of the more empty, pointless, baffling films I can remember, and the experience of viewing it is an exercise in nothingness." Reeves, with a small role, got off pretty lightly. Metacritic score: 28

48. Feeling Minnesota (1996) (tie) (Photo: New Line Cinema) Reeves played Jjaks (yes, that's the character's name), one of two loser brothers fighting over the same unbalanced woman and plotting a convoluted heist in the Tarantino-inspired Feeling Minnesota. Critics were not feeling this dark comedy, though, with Deeson Thomson of the Washington Post writing that it "stumbles mindlessly in all directions." Metacritic score: 28

47. The Replacements (2000) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Reeves plays ex-hotshot quarterback Shane Falco in a film that loosely retells the story of the 1987 NFL strike, and in particular, Washington winning three games with replacement players. The Replacements was roasted for its obvious and cliched story, and for the numerous inaccuracies in its football scenes. Writing in the San Francisco Examiner, critic Wesley Morris said the film felt like "two hours of outtakes in search of a studio audience." Metacritic score: 30

46. Johnny Mnemonic (1995) (Photo: TriStar) Audiences and critics alike were confused by Johnny Mnemonic, a dystopian cyber-hacking techno thriller featuring Reeves as a courier who gets data implanted in his brain. In her New York Times review, Caryn James wrote, "Johnny Mnemonic looks and feels like a shabby imitation of Blade Runner and Total Recall. It is a disaster in every way." Regardless, the film is now seen as one of the earliest depictions of what the internet could do for society. Metacritic score: 33

45. Siberia (2018) (Photo: Saban Films) Reeves produced and starred in this little-seen thriller, playing an American diamond merchant who gets in over his head with gangsters and the Russian secret police. Critics wrote Siberia off as a listless and obvious thriller beneath Reeves' stature, with Jake Cole writing in Slant that "the film has the tone and look of a direct-to-video feature." Metacritic score: 34

44. The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) This remake of the 1951 science fiction classic finds Reeves starring as the alien messenger Klaatu with a mission to save the planet. The Day the Earth Stood Still performed well at the box office, and critics mostly praised Reeves' quiet, contemplative performance. But the film was dinged for a slow plot and muddled exposition. Metacritic score: 40

42. I Love You to Death (1990) (tie) (Photo: TriStar Pictures) One of Reeves' first roles after his breakout with Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure was I Love You to Death, a dark murder comedy where Reeves plays part of a permanently stoned team of hitmen. Critics at the time were mostly split on the film, with Roger Ebert calling it "an actor's dream," and Variety slamming it as "a stillborn attempt at black comedy." Metacritic score: 45

42. Destination Wedding (2018) (tie) (Photo: Regatta) Reeves starred with Winona Ryder in this romantic comedy about two miserable people on their way to the same wedding they don't want to go to, who keep finding themselves forced together. Destination Wedding vanished pretty quickly from theaters, and critics were divided on Reeves' and Ryder's characters – some found them to be terrible people who didn't deserve happiness, but other critics praised their chemistry and the film's witty dialogue. Metacritic score: 45

41. The Whole Truth (2016) (Photo: Lionsgate Premiere) A courtroom drama where Reeves plays a lawyer defending a teenage boy accused of killing his father, The Whole Truth was originally set to star Daniel Craig. But the James Bond actor dropped out just days before filming was due to start, and Reeves stepped in. The switch in leads didn't save the film, which made less than $2 million at the box office, and was criticized by reviewers as being dull and emotionless. Metacritic score: 46

40. The Matrix Revolutions (2003) (Photo: Warner Bros.) The bookend to The Matrix Reloaded, Revolutions wraps up the original story of Neo that began in The Matrix. But the magic had worn off for both audiences (it severely underperformed at the box office) and critics. Writing in Variety, Todd McCarthy blasted the third film's action heavy climax, saying "you can virtually see the mystique peeling away while beholding the turgid melodrama, patchy plotting, windy dialogue and, yes, spectacular combat effects of this grand finale." Metacritic score: 47

39. Hardball (2001) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Based on the true story of a youth baseball coach in one of Chicago's most notorious housing projects, Hardball topped the box office as the first new release after the September 11th attacks. Critics saw the film as emotionally manipulative but effective, with Lisa Alspector writing in the Chicago Reader that "the filmmakers realize that playing baseball isn't nearly enough to fix what's wrong in these kids' lives, which might have made a more provocative ending than what follows." Metacritic score: 48

38. Henry's Crime (2011) (Photo: Moving Pictures Film and Television) Reeves attempted screwball comedy with Henry's Crime, playing an aimless loser who goes to prison for a bank robbery he didn't commit. Then, when released, he decides to actually rob he was wrongfully convicted of robbing. Reviews were decidedly mixed, with Reeves and the rest of the cast singled out for their comedic skills, but the film's tone is seen as muddled and inconsistent. Metacritic score: 49

34. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) (tie) (Photo: MGM) While Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is a cult classic that broke Reeves as a major star, reviews at the time were extremely bogus toward the most-excellent actor. Hal Hinson of the Washington Post called it "a dilapidated comedy about two of history's pre-eminent nonentities," while Vincent Canby of the New York Times wrote it off as a "painfully inept comedy." Time has been far more kind to the film, which spawned two sequels and a remastered re-release in 2020. Metacritic score: 50

34. Constantine (2005) (tie) (Photo: Warner Bros.) The horror fantasy Constantine, starring Reeves as a troubled man with the ability to see angels and demons, was a huge box office hit. But critics were divided on the film. Writing in The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Rechtshaffen called it "an engrossing mix of atmospheric gothic horror and smart sci-fi [with] an ideally cast Keanu Reeves." But the Wall Street Journal's Joe Morganstern dismissed this DC Comics movie as "yet another studio extravaganza that's all aswirl with atmospherics, though empty at its center." Metacritic score: 50

34. Tune in Tomorrow (1990) (tie) (Photo: Cinecom Pictures) In this little-seen adaptation of a Chilean novel, Reeves plays a 1950’s-era radio station employee who falls for an older employee, and sees their romance incorporated into the station’s hit new radio drama. In his middling review for the Chicago Sun-Times, Roger Ebert wrote "sometimes we laugh easily, sometimes uncertainly, and sometimes we just look at the screen and wonder why anyone thought that was funny." Metacritic score: N/A

34. Permanent Record (1988) (tie) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) In this gloomy drama about teen suicide, Reeves tries to figure out what drove his best friend to jump off a cliff. Critics were split on the film, with a Daily Variety writer saying Permanent Record "is populated by profoundly unrewarding characters doing and saying utterly uninteresting things." But others complimented the performances and the film's score, performed by Joe Strummer of the Clash. Metacritic score: N/A, Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

32. The Neon Demon (2016) (tie) (Photo: Amazon Studios) Reeves has a small role as a lecherous motel owner in The Neon Demon, a body horror fantasy set in the world of LA models. Critics were split almost down the middle on the graphic and violent film – it was both booed and cheered at the Cannes Film Festival. Reviews called it everything from jaw-dropping and mesmerizing to dull, lifeless and outright repellent in reviews. Metacritic score: 51

32. Youngblood (1986) (tie) (Photo: MGM) The 80s minor league hockey film Youngblood was Reeves' first film role, though he takes a backseat to bigger stars like Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze. Most reviews saw the cult classic as little more than a vehicle for Lowe to brood and look handsome, with Reeves playing the team's goalie. It was a natural fit for young Keanu, since he'd played goalie growing up. Metacritic score: 51

30. Man of Tai Chi (2013) (tie) (Photo: Universal Pictures) Reeves not only stars in this Chinese-American martial arts film, but it marked his first (and so far only) turn as a director. Man of Tai Chi didn't make much noise at the box office, but critics took note of its evocation of past martial arts epics, and of Reeves' skill at directing the fight scenes. "You realize you are actually seeing these guys actually do this," wrote Sheila O'Malley at RogerEbert.com, "as opposed to watching something pieced together later in the editing room." Metacritic score: 52

30. The Lake House (2006) (tie) (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Based on a Korean film, The Lake House is a romantic drama with a time-bending twist: Its two leads (Reeves and Sandra Bullock) are communicating through letters sent two years apart. It was a box office success, though critics were a little more ambivalent – Roger Ebert praised the chemistry between Reeves and Bullock and didn't mind the time-travel paradoxes, while Lisa Schwartzbaum wondered in Entertainment Weekly why the characters didn't just use email. Metacritic score: 52

29. Knock Knock (2015) (Photo: Lionsgate) An erotic techno-thriller starring Reeves as a man tortured by two nihilistic young women, Knock Knock divided critics. Some praised its satirical approach to the tropes of traditional horror, while others found it sluggish and unconvincing. On the site IndieWire, critic Eric Kohn summed it up by writing, "the movie's uneven tone and ridiculous twists never quite gel, but Knock, Knock is so eager to please that it's hard not to roll with the absurd depravity on display." Metacritic score: 53

28. A Walk in the Clouds (1995) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Reeves plays a post-World War II soldier who finds romance with a pregnant woman at a California vineyard. Roger Ebert loved A Walk in the Clouds, calling it "a glorious romantic fantasy, aflame with passion and bittersweet longing." But other critics weren't so taken in, with Hal Hinson calling it "phenomenally atrocious" in his Washington Post review. Metacritic score: 54

27. Street Kings (2008) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) Starring as a bitter and corrupt LAPD detective, Reeves racks up a high body count and pushes the law to its

26. Dracula (1992) (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of the famous vampire novel was mostly praised by critics – but Reeves was roasted for his performance. Both contemporary and retrospective reviews of the film singled out Reeves as being miscast, being blown off the screen by legendary British actors Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman, and struggling with the upper class English accent he had to take on. Metacritic score: 57 prevnext

25. Point Break (1991) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) The cult classic Point Break finds Reeves playing rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah, going undercover in a gang of surfing bank robbers. Critics praised the film’s high-energy surfing and action scenes, along with its thrilling visuals – though they also generally thought it trailed off. As Jay Boyar wrote at the time in the Orlando Sentinel, "about halfway, Point Break breaks down. The plot, which has been unimpressive but not irritating, becomes maddeningly implausible." Metacritic score: 58 prevnext

23. Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) (tie) (Photo: MGM) Bill and Ted are back, and this time they need help from the future to win a critical Battle of the Bands before they’re killed by evil robot body doubles. Critics seemed to have more fun with Bogus Journey, with Desson Howe of the Washington Post calling it "funnier and livelier than the original," and Hal Hinson writing in the same paper "there's nothing bogus about this locomotivated follow-up; it's a truly excellent adventure, hilariously inventive, greased-lightning paced and dumb-bunny brilliant." Metacritic score: 60 prevnext

23. The Devil's Advocate (1997) (tie) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Al Pacino’s screen-chewing performance as Satan in human form is what The Devil’s Advocate is mostly remembered for. But critics couldn’t decide if the film, which co-stars Reeves as a lawyer sucked into Satan’s evil schemes, was trashy fun or a religious allegory gone wrong. In the Los Angeles Times, critic Kevin Turan wrote that the film "is fine disreputable fun at first. But then its tone changes, the plot goes gimmicky and bombastic speeches about the nature of good and evil clutter the airwaves and confuse the issue." Metacritic score: 60 prevnext

20. The Bad Batch (2017) (tie) (Photo: Neon) Reeves plays a charismatic cult leader in The Bad Batch, a little-seen indie thriller about a woman on the run from a gang of cannibals. Writing in the Chicago Sun-Times, Richard Roeper called The Bad Batch "a well-made, sometimes darkly funny and at times bizarrely entertaining film that eventually falls apart due to directorial self-indulgence, excessive grotesquery, a bloated running time." He also criticized Reeves’ "distractingly campy appearance." Metacritic score: 62 prevnext

20. The Matrix Reloaded (2003) (tie) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Reeves returned to play Neo in the first of two Matrix sequels released in 2003. While the first film blew audiences away with its special effects and mythology, critics were a little more mixed on the first follow-up. "You are never exactly bored by The Matrix Reloaded," wrote Time Magazine’s Richard Schickel. "But there is something alienating about it, maybe because it fails to fulfill its possibly loony intellectual aspirations." Metacritic score: 62 prevnext

20. The Gift (2000) (tie) (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Reeves played an abusive husband in The Gift, a psychological thriller based on the purported psychic visions of actor/writer Billy Bob Thornton’s mother. Critics mostly praised its twisty plot and the strong performances of the cast, with Michael Wilmington writing in the Chicago Tribune that, "for all its craft and achievement, The Gift -- which has a script that may have needed more rewriting and deepening -- is a good, minor effort; it has some real conviction." Metacritic score: 62 prevnext

18. Always Be My Maybe (2019) (tie) (Photo: Netflix) Goofing on his own image, Reeves makes an extended cameo in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, playing a horny, name-dropping, hippy-dippy version of himself as a love interest for one of the main characters. The Ringer described Reeves’ riff on his own image as "stunning and hilarious," and praised his comedic chops and understanding of how people view him. Metacritic score: 64 prevnext

18. To the Bone (2017) (tie) (Photo: Netflix) Reeves co-stars as an anorexia doctor with a controversial approach in To the Bone, a Netflix film about a young woman dealing with a life-threatening condition. "The film itself is an admirable and empathetic work that does not romanticize anorexia or the young woman being ground into nothingness by the disease, as some have feared," wrote Melanie McFarland in Salon. Metacritic score: 64 prevnext

17. Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) (Photo: MGM) The long-in-the-works third film in the Bill and Ted saga found appreciative audiences desperate for levity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics were mostly on board with the now-middle-aged Bill and Ted still trying to write the song that unites the world, with Jim Vejvoda at IGN writing "Bill & Ted Face the Music is a pleasant escape for the quarantine-stricken, a sweet and entertaining romp that defies expectations by largely recapturing what worked about the series so many years later." Metacritic score: 65 prevnext

16. Something's Gotta Give (2003) (Photo: Columbia) Reeves plays a doctor with a crush on Diane Keaton’s character who competes with Jack Nicholson for her affection in Something’s Gotta Give, a hugely successful romantic comedy that mostly scored with critics. "The moments between the characters are absolutely full. It's a pleasure to watch such consummate professionals," wrote Mick LaSalle in the San Francisco Chronicle. Metacritic score: 66 prevnext

14. Little Buddah (1993) (tie) (Photo: Miramax) Reeves co-stars as the ancient Indian prince Siddharta in the ensemble religious drama Little Buddah. Critics were generally divided on the ambitious historical epic, with Janet Maslin writing in the New York Times that Little Buddah is "a crazily mesmerizing pop artifact" full of "earnestness and quasi-religious entertainment value." Metacritic score: N/A

14. John Wick (2014) (tie) (Photo: Lionsgate) After several years in comedies and indie films, Reeves roared back into action cinema with John Wick. Playing a retired hitman bent on brutal revenge after Russian gangsters kill his dog, Reeves shoots first and doesn’t bother asking questions later. The result was a huge hit and a pop-culture phenomenon. "John Wick is not only a return to badass form for the actor," wrote Chris Nashawaty in Entertainment Weekly, "it's also one of the most excitingly visceral action flicks I've seen in ages." Metacritic score: 68 prevnext

12. The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) (tie) (Photo: Screen Media Films) As a kindly neighbor in The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, Reeves romances Robin Wright and serves as the character’s sounding board as she relives the misadventures of her youth. Linda Bernard of the Toronto Star called the film "a witty satire about society and relationships that is both funny and heartbreaking, delivered by a first-rate cast." Metacritic score: N/A

12. Thumbsucker (2005) (tie) (Photo: Sony Pictures Classics) Reeves has a small but important role in Thumbsucker, playing the concerned, hypnosis-employing orthodontist of a 17-year-old boy who sucks his thumb to cope with life. Deeson Thompson of The Washington Post called the film "a gently stirring symphony about emotional transition filled with lovely musical passages and softly nuanced performances." Metacritic score: 69 prevnext

8. A Scanner Darkly (2006) (tie) (Photo: Warner Independent Pictures) Reeves has the lead role in Richard Linklater’s animated dystopian sci-fi film, based on a novel by Phillip K. Dick. Critics praised A Scanner Darkly’s intensity and uncompromising look at the horror of drug addiction, with Andrea Gronvall of the Chicago Reader writing "the casting of Reeves in the lead role is inspired: who better than the star of The Matrix and its sequels to play a personality split through overindulgence in drugs and manipulation by outside forces he barely recognizes?" Metacritic score: 73 prevnext

8. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) (tie) (Photo: Lionsgate) The John Wick saga continues in this bigger and bloodier third chapter, as Reeves now finds himself with a massive price on his head and an army of killers on his back. Just like the first two, critics praised the operatic action and grim humor of Chapter 3, with Peter Travers writing in Rolling Stone that, "Wick 3, starring Keanu Reeves in the role he was born to play, hits you so hard in the thrill zone that instead of feeling exhausted [at the end], you’re panting for Chapter 4." Metacritic score: 73 prevnext

8. River's Edge (1987) (tie) (Photo: Island Pictures) One of Reeves’ early breakout roles sees him playing the moral center of a group of teens dealing with one of their group murdering his girlfriend. In Empire, critic Alan Morrison praised River’s Edge as "a disquieting tale set in the grim realities of trashy America. Some great, often insane performances make it a memorable trip." Metacritic score: 73 prevnext

8. The Matrix (1999) (tie) (Photo: Warner Bros.) It’s become a cultural institution since 1999, but it’s easy to forget how mind-blowing the mashup of kung fu and philosophy found in The Matrix was when it first came out. The film is "a wildly cinematic futuristic thriller that is determined to overpower the imagination," wrote Kenneth Turan in the Los Angeles Times. "The Matrix combines traditional science-fiction premises with spanking new visual technology in a way that almost defies description." Metacritic score: 73 prevnext

7. Dangerous Liaisons (1988) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Keanu Reeves doesn’t exactly spring to mind when one thinks of period drama. But Reeves plays a critical role in this pre-French Revolution romance by seducing both Uma Thurman and Glenn Close, and later kills John Malkovich. Hal Hinson praised Dangerous Liaisons in the Washington Post as "a delectably naughty experience. This sort of wit and immediacy is extraordinarily rare in a period film." Metacritic score: 74 prevnext

6. John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) (Photo: Lionsgate) The rare sequel that got more critical love than the original, John Wick: Chapter 2 was praised by reviewers for going even more over-the-top than the first film. Writing on RogerEbert.com, Angelica Jade Bastien called it "a more audacious film, bolder and more violent than its predecessor. It’s also surprisingly hilarious, wringing humor from physical pratfalls and dry wit in unexpected moments." Metacritic score: 75 prevnext

4. My Own Private Idaho (1991) (tie) (Photo: Fine Line Features) Reeves stars as a street hustler trying to help fellow hustler River Phoenix find his mother in My Own Private Idaho. Loosely based on the Henry IV plays of Shakespeare, the film helped establish Reeves as a serious actor capable of doing more than stoner comedy. "The film itself is invigorating - written, directed, and acted with enormous insight and comic elan," wrote critic Vincent Canby in the New York Times. Metacritic score: 77 prevnext

4. Speed (1994) (tie) (Photo: 20th Century Fox) One of the biggest hits of Reeves’ career, and also one of the best reviewed, Speed sees Reeves as an LAPD detective trapped on a bus that has to stay above 50 miles per hour or it will blow up. In his glowing review, Roger Ebert notes the film’s "Die Hard on a bus" plot, while adding, "we've seen this done before, but seldom so well, or at such a high pitch of energy." Metacritic score: 77 prevnext

3. Parenthood (1989) (Photo: Universal) As the teenage suitor to one of Steve Martin’s daughters, Reeves was just one part of the ensemble of stars that made Parenthood one of the biggest hits of 1989. "Ron Howard's bittersweet adult comedy lays out an entire catalogue of psychological stresses afflicting family life in white middle-class America," wrote Stephen Holden in the New York Times, "then asks if the rewards of being a parent are worth all the agony." Metacritic score: 82 prevnext

2. Toy Story 4 (2019) (Photo: Disney/Pixar) Keanu joined the Pixar universe in Toy Story 4, playing "Canada’s greatest stuntman" Duke Caboom. Like all of the other films in the franchise, this one was generously praised by critics, with Robbie Collin writing in The Telegraph that "Toy Story 4 reaffirms that Pixar, at their best, are like no other animation studio around." Reeves’ performance as Duke was so lifelike that Disney was actually sued by the estate of legendary stunt motorcycle rider Evel Knievel for copyright infringement. Metacritic score: 84 prevnext