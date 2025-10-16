The Best Sci-Fi Movie of the 2010s Just Started Streaming Free (And It’s Even Better a Decade Later)

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is constantly changing and evolving. Streaming licenses kick in and expire on a monthly basis, causing Tubi to be something of a rotating door when it comes to its movies and TV shows. While that can be frustrating sometimes, it also means that there are always new things to check out on the service (without ever paying a subscription fee). This month, that revolving door resulted in one of the best (if not the best) sci-fi film from the 2010s landing on Tubi for all to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie in question is Alex Garland’s psychological sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, which stars Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander. The film carries a 92% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned more than $37 million at the box office back in 2014 (against a $15 million budget). But the real story of Ex Machina is how many people have discovered over the last decade, and that number should increase with its arrival on Tubi.

Play video

Ex Machina hit Tubi’s free lineup on October 1st, making it widely available for everyone to check out. Most fans of Ex Machina originally discovered it after its initial theatrical release, as its fandom has grown steadily over the last 11 years. A big reason for that is the rising fame of Garland, who has established himself as one of our most prominent sci-fi auteurs, but it also has to do with how well the film has aged.

In a world where we have to talk about the potential effects of AI on a daily basis, Ex Machina explores a unique facet of that conversation, albeit one that has to do with robotic beings as opposed to generative nonsense. The filmmaking itself has also aged tremendously, with its gorgeous simplicity helping it to stand out from the crowd.

What Else Is New on Tubi?

For my money, Ex Machina is one of the best movies currently on Tubi, and it should be an instant add to your watchlist if you haven’t seen it. But it was actually just one of dozens of films that were added to Tubi’s free lineup at the start of October. Below, you can check out the complete list of Tubi’s October 1st additions

30 Days of Night (2007)

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

A League of Their Own

Abduction

Absolute Power

Addicted

After Earth

After We Collided

The Age of Innocence

American History X

American Sniper

An American Werewolf in London

Annihilation

Arachnophobia

Arthur and the Invisibles

Astro Boy

Baby Boy

Bad Axe

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Trouble in Little China

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Brothers (2001)

Breaking In

The Burbs

Chasing History

Climax

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Color Purple

Concussion

Corrina, Corrina

Corsage

The Crow

Dark Harvest

The Day After Tomorrow

Delivery Man

Desperado

Down By Law

Drumline

Ella Enchanted

Enemies Close

Enemies Closer

Enemy

Ex Machina

Fireproof

Flight

Frankenstein (2004)

From Dusk Till Dawn

Funny Farm

Furious 7

The Game

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

The Good Son (1993)

Green Room

Grind House: Death Proof

Grind House: Planet Terror

The Grudge (2019)

The Guardian

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes 2

Hollow Man

Holmes and Watson

Houdini

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute

House Party: Tonight’s the Night

The Humans

I Want You Back

Idiocracy

In a Valley of Violence

Independence Day: Resurgence

Insidious: The Last Key

Interview With a Vampire

The Jeffersons, Seasons 2-3

Jennifer’s Body

Joe Dirt (2001)

Knight and Day

Lakeview Terrace

Lamb

Last Holiday (2006)

The Last Witch Hunter

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

Life After Beth

Little Nicky

Little Women: LA

Lovelace

Medusa Deluxe

Men (2022)

The Monster

Mojave

Mr. 3000

Mr. Nobody

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Munsters

The Omen

Open Season: Scared Silly

Paris Is Burning

Parker (2013)

Pass the Rock

P2 (2007)

Pi

Practical Magic

Redemption Day

The Replacements

The Ring

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Running With the Devil

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Side Effects

Six

Skyscraper

Slow West

Somewhere in Queens

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Spy Kids 4

Supercell

Superfly

Surviving R. Kelly

Teen Spirit

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

That Awkward Moment

This Boy’s Life

This Is Us

Three Thousand Years of Longing

To Live and Die and Live

Total Recall (1990)

Tusk

The Twilight Zone

Under the Skin

Vampire in Brooklyn

The Vault

The Visit

The Voyeurs

Wahlburgers

Watchmen

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Wicked City

Woman Walks Ahead

Wrath of Man

WWE Rivals