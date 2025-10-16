The Best Sci-Fi Movie of the 2010s Just Started Streaming Free (And It’s Even Better a Decade Later)

The free streaming lineup on Tubi is constantly changing and evolving. Streaming licenses kick in and expire on a monthly basis, causing Tubi to be something of a rotating door when it comes to its movies and TV shows. While that can be frustrating sometimes, it also means that there are always new things to check out on the service (without ever paying a subscription fee). This month, that revolving door resulted in one of the best (if not the best) sci-fi film from the 2010s landing on Tubi for all to enjoy.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The movie in question is Alex Garland’s psychological sci-fi thriller Ex Machina, which stars Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander. The film carries a 92% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes and earned more than $37 million at the box office back in 2014 (against a $15 million budget). But the real story of Ex Machina is how many people have discovered over the last decade, and that number should increase with its arrival on Tubi.
Ex Machina hit Tubi’s free lineup on October 1st, making it widely available for everyone to check out. Most fans of Ex Machina originally discovered it after its initial theatrical release, as its fandom has grown steadily over the last 11 years. A big reason for that is the rising fame of Garland, who has established himself as one of our most prominent sci-fi auteurs, but it also has to do with how well the film has aged.
In a world where we have to talk about the potential effects of AI on a daily basis, Ex Machina explores a unique facet of that conversation, albeit one that has to do with robotic beings as opposed to generative nonsense. The filmmaking itself has also aged tremendously, with its gorgeous simplicity helping it to stand out from the crowd.
What Else Is New on Tubi?
For my money, Ex Machina is one of the best movies currently on Tubi, and it should be an instant add to your watchlist if you haven’t seen it. But it was actually just one of dozens of films that were added to Tubi’s free lineup at the start of October. Below, you can check out the complete list of Tubi’s October 1st additions
30 Days of Night (2007)
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
A League of Their Own
Abduction
Absolute Power
Addicted
After Earth
After We Collided
The Age of Innocence
American History X
American Sniper
An American Werewolf in London
Annihilation
Arachnophobia
Arthur and the Invisibles
Astro Boy
Baby Boy
Bad Axe
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Trouble in Little China
The Blackcoat’s Daughter
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Brothers (2001)
Breaking In
The Burbs
Chasing History
Climax
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Color Purple
Concussion
Corrina, Corrina
Corsage
The Crow
Dark Harvest
The Day After Tomorrow
Delivery Man
Desperado
Down By Law
Drumline
Ella Enchanted
Enemies Close
Enemies Closer
Enemy
Ex Machina
Fireproof
Flight
Frankenstein (2004)
From Dusk Till Dawn
Funny Farm
Furious 7
The Game
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
The Good Son (1993)
Green Room
Grind House: Death Proof
Grind House: Planet Terror
The Grudge (2019)
The Guardian
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
The Hills Have Eyes
The Hills Have Eyes 2
Hollow Man
Holmes and Watson
Houdini
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute
House Party: Tonight’s the Night
The Humans
I Want You Back
Idiocracy
In a Valley of Violence
Independence Day: Resurgence
Insidious: The Last Key
Interview With a Vampire
The Jeffersons, Seasons 2-3
Jennifer’s Body
Joe Dirt (2001)
Knight and Day
Lakeview Terrace
Lamb
Last Holiday (2006)
The Last Witch Hunter
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Life After Beth
Little Nicky
Little Women: LA
Lovelace
Medusa Deluxe
Men (2022)
The Monster
Mojave
Mr. 3000
Mr. Nobody
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
The Munsters
The Omen
Open Season: Scared Silly
Paris Is Burning
Parker (2013)
Pass the Rock
P2 (2007)
Pi
Practical Magic
Redemption Day
The Replacements
The Ring
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Running With the Devil
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Side Effects
Six
Skyscraper
Slow West
Somewhere in Queens
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids 4
Supercell
Superfly
Surviving R. Kelly
Teen Spirit
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
That Awkward Moment
This Boy’s Life
This Is Us
Three Thousand Years of Longing
To Live and Die and Live
Total Recall (1990)
Tusk
The Twilight Zone
Under the Skin
Vampire in Brooklyn
The Vault
The Visit
The Voyeurs
Wahlburgers
Watchmen
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Wicked City
Woman Walks Ahead
Wrath of Man
WWE Rivals