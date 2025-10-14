I Still Can’t Believe These 5 Great Sci-Fi Movies Are Never Talked About

Far too many science fiction movies have fallen under the radar over the decades. While critically acclaimed films such as 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Interstellar (2014), and Arrival (2016) are commonly mentioned in discussions about sci-fi’s greatest works, other excellent titles have unfortunately been forgotten. Other standout movies like Alien (1979), The Terminator (1984), and The Matrix (1999) launched franchises and remain in the public consciousness as a result. Sci-fi films neglected by the masses include stories about aliens, outer space, and dystopian societies. Insightful, engaging, and thought-provoking, these movies desperately need more people talking about them.

The following five sci-fi movies haven’t gotten a lot of attention despite their remarkable qualities. Thus, more people need to watch and discuss them.

5) No One Will Save You (2023)

No One Will Save You takes a unique approach to an alien invasion story. Suspense saturates the air as a reclusive seamstress, Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), tries to evade and fend off extraterrestrial creatures in her home. Commonly viewed as an allegory for overcoming grief and trauma, No One Will Save You is entertaining, frightening, and poignant all at once. Almost completely devoid of spoken dialogue, No One Will Save You triumphs thanks to its strong focus on character development and eerie atmosphere. Dever’s performance superbly delves into the main character’s turmoil and growth over the course of the film. It’s amazing to see such a personal and emotional journey play out in a sci-fi setting, and more audiences need to experience it.

4) A Scanner Darkly (2006)

It’s hard to think of a movie quite like A Scanner Darkly, whose animation style makes live-action look like a drawing. The movie’s visual technique aligns wonderfully with its premise involving a powerful drug that induces wild hallucinations. A Scanner Darkly is a riveting adaptation of the novel, driven by spectacular performances from Keanu Reeves and Robert Downey Jr. Watching A Scanner Darkly feels like a trip to an alternate universe, where one’s grip on reality and identity unravels. The film also does well to explore its characters’ motivations and inner conflicts as secrets of this dystopian world are uncovered. It’s truly puzzling how few people talk about A Scanner Darkly in 2025 because it’s an extraordinarily mind-bending film.

3) Dark Star (1974)

Most of the best sci-fi movies aren’t overly funny, which probably explains why hardly anyone appreciates Dark Star. Director John Carpenter‘s slapstick comedy finds humor in the futuristic era of space colonization as a crew of planet scouts sees their mission break down in the most ridiculous ways. A series of malfunctions and accidents creates chaos on the spaceship, and it’s hilarious seeing how the astronauts react. Dark Star appears to make fun of more serious space exploration movies like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Solaris (1972), expertly parodying the mystery and tension that often accompany these films. Despite Dark Star‘s excellent entertainment value, it has never achieved mainstream success in the sci-fi genre. So, viewers should take the chance to enjoy this great outer space comedy.

2) Possessor (2020)

Poessessor follows one of the most fascinating concepts seen in the last decade of sci-fi movies. In an immersive dystopian society, a covert group of assassins eliminates their targets by remotely inhabiting other people’s bodies. Fortunately, Possessor capitalizes on its intriguing setup. It’s a dark, often gloomy film fueled by a constant air of dread. Possessor‘s cryptic narrative takes numerous unpredictable and unnerving turns. Andrea Riseborough delivers a top-notch lead performance as a woman gradually losing her sense of self through her work. It’s impossible to anticipate all of Possessor‘s interesting layers before watching the movie, and by the time the credits roll, audiences have a lot to ponder concerning human emotion and identity.

1) Crimes of the Future (2022)

Body horror and dystopian sci-fi come together brilliantly in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. In the wake of its release, the movie attracted some buzz due to its graphic visuals, though not many people have spoken about it since. Crimes of the Future is much better than its reputation suggests, as its story fleshes out a mystifying dystopian society in which humans do not experience physical pain. Enhancements to individuals’ bodies are the norm in Crimes of the Future, which creatively depicts its characters’ performance art of these surgeries.

Frequently unsettling yet overwhelmingly captivating, Crimes of the Future deftly balances style and substance as it examines human evolution and technology. Crimes of the Future is so fascinating that it could have even sparked a franchise or spinoff set in its intricate world. The criminally underrated film is arguably one of the greatest sci-fi projects of the last five years, so it deserves to be recognized more.

