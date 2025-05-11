Tom Cruise’s Most Underrated Movie Just Hit Paramount+ (And Every Top Gun Fan Needs to See It)

Tom Cruise and director Tony Scott teamed up for Top Gun back in 1986 and the film turned out to be a smash hit. A big reason for that film’s success was the accuracy with which Scott delivered all of the flying stunts and dogfights, making the action feel as realistic as possible. The filmmaker and his star wanted another chance to deliver high-speed action like that, so they reunited four years later and brought the thrills to the race track, and that outing was just added to the streaming lineup on Paramount+.

In 1990, Cruise starred in Tony Scott’s Days of Thunder, alongside co-star and future wife Nicole Kidman, John C. Reilly, Cary Elwes, Michael Rooker, and Robert Duvall. The movie follows young driver Cole Trickle as he becomes a NASCAR superstar.

Days of Thunder was initially written off by some critics and fans as “derivative” of Top Gun, following a similar story structure and putting a lot of emphasis on the action itself. But, over the years, fans have come around on Days of Thunder, and many have noticed that the film actually represented a step up from from the negative aspects of Top Gun. It almost feels like something of a second try when it comes to the plot and characters.

If you’re a fan of Top Gun, Days of Thunder is a movie you definitely need to see, and Paramount+ just made it easier to access. If you’re not a fan of Top Gun, Days of Thunder is absolutely still worth giving a shot, as the story is given more focus and the characters have more time to develop.

