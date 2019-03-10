Freeda Foreman, Daughter of George Foreman, Dies at 42

Professional boxer Freeda Foreman, the daughter of the legendary George Foreman, has passed away at the age of 42. Early reports from TMZ indicate a family member found Freeda unresponsive at her Houston-area home.

While officials wait for a report from the coroner’s office, they said foul play is not suspected.

Born in 1976, Foreman followed in her father’s footsteps to the ring. She made her professional boxing debut in 2000, ending up winning her first five fights. After her sixth fight ended in a loss, Foreman retired from fighting to focus on personal matters and other projects.

As TMZ reports, her father George reportedly paid her to quit boxing. At the height of her boxing career, Freeda appeared as herself on an episode of Fox’s King of the Hill.

Most recently, Foreman was an advocate for reform of the American justice system, saying on her Twitter bio that she “aspires to make a positive difference in our American Criminal Justice System.”

Freeda is survived by her husband, daughter, both parents, and 11 siblings.

