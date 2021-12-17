Sony Pictures Asks Fans For Their Favorite Spider-Man Lineup

Sony Pictures asked fans for their favorite version of Spider-Man and his entourage on social media. The official Twitter account actually broke out this question on Peter Parker's birthday actually. (Spider-Man: Far From Home offered this tidbit as a reflection of the comics.) Fans of course are building their roster and had it consist of one of the 4 theatrical Spider-Men. Check out some of the best pulls for yourself down below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home co-writer Chris McKenna talked about each one of the actors' different approaches to playing the Marvel superhero with The Hollywood Reporter. Things are quite different for Peter Parker depending who's under that mask. (If it's even Peter Parker!)

Who is your…

First Spider-Man:

Favourite Spider-Man:

First Villain:

— Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) August 10, 2022

"Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal," co-writer Chris McKenna explained. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. 'We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you're going through, it's us.' But also, 'We can be beacons.' Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew's Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren't just here to go, 'Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys.' They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn't feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service."

