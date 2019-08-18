The Biggest Box Office Losers of 2019 So Far

The summer blockbuster season is starting to wind down and as many box office experts will tell you, it’s been a surprisingly weak time of the year when you take into consideration the massive movies on the release slate. Despite having tentpoles like Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, many other movies faltered hard.

With just a few months left to go in the year, we’ve compiled some of the biggest box office flops of the year below. Keep scrolling to see if one of your favorites made the list, then take to the comments to let us know which movies you’re surprised didn’t perform better!

Dark Phoenix

Dark Phoenix has been in the news of late for finishing its box office run as the lowest-grossing X-Men film to ever hit theaters. The first 20th Century Fox production technically released by The Walt Disney Company, Dark Phoenix ended up grossing $252.44 million worldwide, with only $65.84m of that coming stateside. As far as comic book adaptations come, it’s one of the worst performing ones of all the time. Luckily enough for mutant fiends, there was at least one other comic adaptation that fared worse commercially…

Hellboy

Neil Marshall’s Hellboy performed so abysmally, the movie was yanked from theaters just weeks after its premiere. The hard-R, David Harbour-starring flick made just $40.8m globally against a reported $50m budget, a total which doesn’t likely include the studio’s publicity and advertising spin. At this point, it’s pretty safe to say Big Red will be staying away from theaters for a little while.

Replicas

Keanu Reeves in very much in the midst of a career renaissance, but even that isn’t making him invincible from poor box office receipts. The Reeves and Alice Eve-starring sci-fi thriller from Entertainment Studios made just over $8m worldwide against a budget of roughly $30m. On top of that’s it’s been said Entertainment Studios spent upwards of an additional $10.5m on publicity and advertising — yikes.

Missing Link

Perhaps the most well-reviewed movie on this list, Laika’s Missing Link is also the least-grossing film out of bunch. Globablly, the stop-motion hit brought in just under $25m. In fact, Missing Link has the smallest opening weekend of an film in the critically-acclaimed Laika stable.

Shaft

The highly-anticipated reboot/continuation of the Shaft franchise hit theaters in June to a less than stellar opening. Grossing $8.9m throughout its debut outing, its haul dropped quickly after that before finishing right around $21.3m in all.

The Kid Who Would Be King

Another critically acclaimed tale, Joe Cornish’s The Kid Who Would be King had a rough box office outing, grossing $32.1m worldwide. Like Missing Link, the film is Certified Fresh with an 89 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but as we all know — positive reviews from critics doesn’t always mean plenty of cash to take to the bank.

The Kitchen

The new release on this list is New Line’s The Kitchen adaptation of the classic Vertigo comic. Only in theaters for two weekends, many experts having already started stamping the movie with a flop label. Even carrying stars like Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elizabeth Moss, The Kitchen has only made a bit over $15m worldwide and it still has quite a bit to go to reach its $38m production budget.