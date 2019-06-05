Bill & Ted 3 Casts Daughters of Bill & Ted

The long-awaited third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise is finally arriving in theaters next summer, 29 years after the last film was released. Both Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are returning to reprise their beloved roles, and it looks like they’re being joined by the next generation of Wyld Stallyns this time around. Bill & Ted Face the Music has added to new names to its cast, playing the daughters of the popular characters.

Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) has been cast to play Billie Logan, the daughter of Reeve’s Ted Logan. Samara Weaving (The Babysitter) will play Thea Preston, the daughter of Winters’ Bill S. Preston, ComicBook.com has learned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When we saw Samara and Brigette together, it was like deja vu,” producer Scott Kroopf said in a statement. “It was exactly the way we felt when we first saw Keanu and Alex. We are so thrilled to have this funny and unique pair join the Bill and Ted team!”

The third Bill & Ted movie has been talked about for quite a long time, though it never seemed like it would completely come together. That changed back in March when Orion Pictures announced that the film was going to start production this summer, and would arrive in theaters next August. Along with the initial announcement, Orion also unveiled the first synopsis for Face the Music.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Galaxy Quest and Fun With Dick and Jane director Dean Parisot will helm Face the Music, with a script from original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Scott Kroopf will produce alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fisher, and John Santilli will act as executive producer.

Are you looking forward to Bill & Ted Face the Music? Let us know in the comments!