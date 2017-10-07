Bill & Ted 3 Gets a Title

For fans attending Keanu Reeves‘ Replicas panel at New York Comic Con this week, the actor dropped a mini bombshell of sorts — the next movie a part of the Bill & Ted franchise will be called Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The third film — which would be a follow up to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991) — has been in development for quite some time but according to Reeves, it’s still something that’s in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re trying,” Reeves remarked when asked about the project. “There’s a script out there. We’re just trying to get it made. Show business is tough.”

After saying the script was called Bill & Ted Face The Music, Reeves dived into the story’s plot.

“It’s a cautionary tale,” Reeves shared of the potential sequel’s plot. “They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody. … But they have to write the song… and face the music! Hopefully we’ll make it before I’m 60.”