Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure Getting 4k Re-Release, Trailer Released

Bill and Ted will return to theaters to face the music later this year. Their original adventure is also returning with a new 4k remaster. Studio Canal announced on Monday, via Empire, that 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is getting a 4k remaster and re-release. To celebrate, Studio Canal released a new poster and trailer for the restoration. You can see the trailer above and the poster below. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the title roles. Stephen Herek directed the film from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who went on to pent the sequels, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face the Music.

In Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, "Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are high school buddies starting a band. However, they are about to fail their history class, which means Ted would be sent to military school. They receive help from Rufus (George Carlin), a traveler from a future where their band is the foundation for a perfect society. With the use of Rufus' time machine, Bill and Ted travel to various points in history, returning with important figures to help them complete their final history presentation."

The 4k remaster of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure will release on 4k UHD Blu-ray, limited edition Steelbook, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download on August 10th. The film's return to theaters should have taken place this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic may alter those plans.

(Photo: Studio Canal)

Bill & Ted Face the Music delayed its theatrical release due to spikes in coronavirus cases. Kevin Smith saw the movie and offered his review of it.

"I saw a movie today, and it was f***ing wonderful," Smith said. "Now, I was blazed, high as a kit as the kids used to say and stuff like that, on the weed...So I was fully weeded up when I sat down to get to view this movie. I saw Bill & Ted Face the Music and it is f***ing wonderful. It is adorable."

In the film, "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens in theaters on August 28th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.