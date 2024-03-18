Bill Hader's Cat in the Hat Gets 2026 Release Date and All-Star Cast

The Cat in the Hat, an upcoming, animated movie starring Bill Hader alongside a number of other comic luminaries, is set for a March 2026 release. The movie, which will be directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, also stars Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang, Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry and Paula Pell in an adaptation written by Carloni and Rivinoja, and based on the beloved character and novel by Dr. Seuss. Warner Bros. Animation will handle the movie -- something not likely to make fans feel any more at ease, since the studio is fresh off their high-profile Coyote vs. Acme debacle.

Hader will be the latest star to provide the voice for the titular cat, following in the footsteps of Allan Sherman, Mike Myers, and Martin Short. Of the three, only Myers got to play the cat in a theatrical film -- a notorious 2003 misfire that also starred Alec Baldwin and Dakota Fanning.

"We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr. Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of The Cat in the Hat. With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026," said Warner Bros. Animation president Bill Damaschke, who has been tasked with overhauling the division.

As with The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That, the PBS Kids series that starred Martin Short, it sounds like this new adaptation will feature a version of the Cat who is a little bit less of an agent of chaos than he was in the Myers movie (or for that matter, the book). In the TV series, the Cat helped kids learn lessons about life, society, and the natural world rather than just trashing their houses in the name of fun. In the new movie, per its official synopsis, "In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, doing what he does best-spreading joy to 'happyless' kids. In the film, The Cat takes on his toughest assignment yet...to cheer a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town."

Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern will produce the film.

The Cat in the Hat arrives in theaters on March 6, 2026.