Happy Gilmore 2 Director Reveals the Other Adam Sandler Movie He Wants to Make a Sequel To

Happy Gilmore 2 proves that it’s never too late for a sequel, and director Kyle Newacheck already has another project in mind. In an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the movie’s release, Newacheck said that many of Adam Sandler’s blockbuster comedies could do with a sequel, but his first choice would be Little Nicky. The fantastical elements of that story left a lot of room to explore, he argued, and it would not need to be as grounded in the real world or acknowledge the passage of time. It’s a surprisingly deep-cut pick for the director, and there have been no real hints of a Little Nicky sequel from Sandler or the studios, but some fans will undoubtedly be intrigued.

“Here’s one that I think would be interesting now. Because [Sandler] was always doing the Little Nicky voice on set like so just hearing it, I was like, I bet that would be excellent now too. I bet we could do something really crazy with Little Nicky,” Newacheck said. “I think there’s something like, you know, Happy Gilmore is grounded and he’s able to comment on the world in this movie and kind of send its themes out, but I feel like Little Nicky in the fantastic realm would be really able to call attention to some crazy s— going on in the world right now.”

For those that don’t know, Little Nicky is one of the more obscure movies from Sandler’s filmography — likely because it was a box office bomb with generally negative reviews from critics. Of course, it still has some die-hard fans out there, and nostalgia can go a long way in redeeming an odd movie. This one might have an uphill battle, however.

Sandler stars as the youngest son of Satan himself in Little Nicky, and he is in the running to inherit dominion over Hell. However, Nicky is the clear underdog, as he is meek compared to his older brothers. He even has a disfigured jaw and a speech impediment because his older brother hit him in the face with a shovel as a child. In the story, Nicky’s brothers become impatient waiting for their inheritance, and they escape to earth to try and create a new hell for themselves. Nicky is sent to stop them, and he stumbles into some earthly hijinks along the way.

The movie definitely stands apart from Sandler’s other comedies of the 1990s and 2000s, though it does share many of the same cast members and creative minds. It got negative reviews in its time, an while some critics have looked at with fresh eyes in the last quarter-century, public opinion has not shifted too much. There are likely other movies that most fans would like to see a belated sequel to before this one.

For now, it’s just an idea for Newacheck, and he has a big movie release to concern himself with before he can look to the next project. Happy Gilmore 2 premieres on Friday, July 25th on Netflix.