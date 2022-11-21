Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced

The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.

The home release of Black Adam will include a number of special features, including:

The History of Black Adam

Who is The Justice Society?

From Soul to Screen

Black Adam: A Flawed Hero

Black Adam: New Tech in an Old World

Black Adam: Taking Flight

Kahndaq: Designing a Nation

The Rock of Eternity

Costumes make the hero

Black Adam: A new type of action

When #BlackAdam enters the universe, you know the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed. Own #BlackAdam on Digital 11/22 pic.twitter.com/dAflV2jwaU — Black Adam Movie (@blackadammovie) November 21, 2022

What is Black Adam about?

In Black Adam, nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods--and imprisoned just as quickly--Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui.

Will there be a Black Adam sequel?

While a Black Adam sequel has not been officially announced by Warner Bros., there's definitely a lot of excitement surrounding the possibility. That, combined with the film's impressive opening-weekend box office, indicates that we might not have to wait too long.

"Don't worry," producer Beau Flynn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "This one will be fast."

"It's not going to take that long. I can promise you that," producer Hiram Garcia echoed. "We aways hope the first domino's the easy one... We'll get cooking on it fast, that's for sure."

"We will open up the magic wagon, we'll have the script ready, pretty fast," Flynn added.

What do you think of Black Adam's home release dates? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters. As mentioned above, it will arrive on Digital on Tuesday, November 22nd, and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.