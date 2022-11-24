Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Details Years of Fighting for Superman Cameo

Dwayne Johnson shows an incredible amount of passion in anything he does. He's been attached to Black Adam is some shape, way, or form for the better part of 15 years, finally getting to play the character in a self-titled movie currently in theaters. The actor also had his mind set on Henry Cavill appearing in the film, so much so, he spent years with his business partners. In a Twitter video posted Wednesday afternoon, the Black Adam star even suggested the actor was integral to the future of the DC Universe.

"We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. You guys know who I'm talking about, it's Superman. That's Henry Cavill. At the end of the day, the studio wasn't bringing Henry back, inexplicably and inexcusably but we weren't going to take no for an answer," Johnson said while driving to set.

Sayin’ thank ya so much from my ol’ pick up truck for all the amazing #BlackAdam support and reactions

#1 movie on iTunes 🔥

We’ll remain in theaters as well throughout the holidays 🎅🏾⚡️

Also wanted to give ya some #Superman info 👊🏾

Happy 🦃🍿 pic.twitter.com/WyGa49J7Dr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 23, 2022

While he didn't say exactly how long the process to get Cavill back took, the wrestler-turned-actor said it was an extended time because studio executives originally didn't want the actor to return.

"This has been years in the making, bringing Henry Cavill back with strategic conversations and we were not going to take no for an answer. For us, there's no viable logical way to build out the DC Universe without the most powerful force and the greatest superhero of all time sitting on the sidelines, it's impossible to do," the actor added. "You can Venn diagram this thing 90 times but it all comes back to, 'Where's Superman?' You have to have Superman in the mix, so that's why we fought hard to bring Superman back."

The praise for both Superman and Cavill didn't end there, however, as Johnson went the length to call Cavill's performance the best actor to ever play the Man of Steel.

"There was no other Superman to bring back, by the way. Henry Cavill is our generation's Superman and, in my opinion, the greatest Superman—and I mean that respectfully to the other actors, especially Christopher Reeve—of all time," Johnson said. "Bringing Henry back, now we build out the DC Universe strategically. Again, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe has changed."

Black Adam is now both in theaters and available for purchase on digital platforms. What other DC characters would you like to see the Man in Black come across? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!