Black Panther 2 Has a Sneaky Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Easter Egg

We talk Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers below! As you can imagine, Marvel Studios' new Black Panther sequel has a lot of plates spinning at once. Not only does the movie pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman but it moves its characters forward in big ways and even has to introduce Namor and Talokan as major players in the MCU. The sequel also has its fair share of Easter eggs and references, including at least one subtle tease for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference also comes at a surprising moment.

Early on in the film comes a news broadcast, featuring none other than CNN's Anderson Cooper appearing as himself, bringing the Breaking News to the world that King T'Challa of Wakanda has died. While the anchor delivers details about his death and what it means for the African nation, the chyron underneath him scrolls by with multiple little anecdotes, among them a tease that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang aka Ant-Man has released his memoir, a book titled Look Out For The Little Guy.

Though not referenced in the official trailer for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, this new development in Scott's life seems like exactly the kind of thing htat will at least be referenced in the upcoming movie. Just like the Ant-Man Easter egg in Ms. Marvel, which teased his official podcast, Big Me Little Me: A Scott Lang Interview, it could also just be funny gag for Marvel fans paying very close attention. There's also the chance that both get referenced in the third Ant-Man movie, but considering its huge plot implications, they may not have time.

The third film in the Ant-Man series will, as the title implies, bring things back to the Quantum Realm. The film will also cement the threat of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror after his first appearance in the Loki TV series. Majors' character will have big implications for the MCU moving forward, bookmarked to appear in at least one of the upcoming two Avengers movies that will close out The Multiverse Saga.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel's Kevin Feige told Comicbook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will be released on February 17, 2023.