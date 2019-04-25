Marvel Fans Really Want Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Podcast to Be Real
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to evolve in some fascinating ways, with the ever-growing superhero franchise frequently getting new film and television additions. Along the way, those new installments have been answering some previously-held questions — and the first episode of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series was no exception. Spoilers for the first episode of Ms. Marvel, "Generation Why", below! Only look if you want to know! The episode opened with Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) creating a fan video about Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and her role in the battle of Avengers: Endgame. Along the way, we found out exactly how the general public knows about what happened in that battle — and apparently, it's because Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) spoke about it on a podcast titled This Powered Life.
The reveal is a lighthearted but surprisingly significant bit of worldbuilding, and also has made a lot of people want the actual Scott Lang episode of the podcast to be released, similarly to the way that the Hawkeye Disney+ series gave fans a better look at Rogers: The Musical. In the time since Ms. Marvel's debut, a lot of people have taken to Twitter to share their reaction to that detail — and here are just a few of those responses.
So when are we getting the real-life version of the Ant-Man podcast from #MsMarvel?! It’s an easy subscribe… pic.twitter.com/ql0LWlaUkF— Andrew "Hoody" Hood (@AndrewHoody) June 10, 2022
Ant-man having a podcast is hilarious lol— Mojica (@RamonMojon) June 10, 2022
Also I would love Scott having his podcast about the whole thing and I want to see something with Ant-Man and Luis narrating the whole event.— Fatedsong (@Fatedsong) June 10, 2022
I hope we get more about Scott langs podcast in ant-man 3, maybe we could get another young heroes POV of the podcast in ironheart too if for example she listened to the iron man based episodes (if there was any) of Scott langs podcast 😂#MsMarvel #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania— ᗢ Scarlet witch FC | Saw MoM #TeamWitch ᱬ (@itzfergi76) June 10, 2022
Ant-Man having a podcast is my favorite thing so far.— Jacob Hobbie (@HobbieJacob) June 9, 2022
@MarvelStudios ... so are we gonna get to listen to this Ant-Man podcast?— Stephen Harvey (@StephenPHarvey) June 9, 2022
Wait, Ant-Man has a podcast? 😆 #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/lUn1KvoYyw— Wesley David Scott (@zulu_panda) June 9, 2022
Less than two minutes into Ms Marvel and I already love her. The fan girling YouTuber is perfect (and I also totally believe Ant-Man would have a podcast)— CunningSmile (@CunningSmi1e) June 9, 2022
Ant-Man being a regular on the podcast circuit post Endgame is perfect hahaha #MsMarvel— Josh (@UAPJosh) June 9, 2022
also delayed reaction to ms marvel but every second marvel isn’t telling us more about ant-man’s podcast is a CRIME— frank castle my little meow meow (@sleepwellbeasts) June 9, 2022