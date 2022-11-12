Black Panther Composer Talks Discovering Sound of Mayan Music for Namor and Talokan

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and fans worldwide have finally been able to see what happens to the mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Not only does the film introduce us to a new Black Panther, it introduces us to Namor the Submariner. Namor is Marvel Studios equivalent to Aquaman as well as the first major mutant to appear in the main MCU. The film already crafted an amazing world for Wakanda with its bombastic score, locale and cinematography, so you'd think it would be easy to do the same for the city of Talokan. During a recent interview with Deadline, composer Ludwig Göransson talked making the music for the character and his underwater city.

"Mayan music and the culture was forcibly erased, so we don't know exactly what that music sounded like," Göransson told the trade. "The first thing I did when thinking how we can reimagine this sound and this music was to contact some musical archeologists in Mexico City. I went down there and started working with these experts who showed me instruments that were found in graves, like sea shells and turtle shells, clay flutes, a lot of them sound like sounds from nature. There were different kinds of whistles, a flute called the death whistle and one called the flute of truth. These were all part of the Talokan sound and they became integral to Namor. What's interesting is like with the seashell, it's very limited on range and the melody you can play, but the timbre resembles a horn."

