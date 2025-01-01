Marvel’s Black Panther Director Has a Vampire Movie Coming This Year – And it’s Not Blade

2024 may have closed out with a vampire movie thanks to Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, but 2025 will also be visited by the creatures of the night. Marvel’s Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has his own vampire moving coming in the new year — and no, it’s not Blade. Opening in theaters on April 18, 2025, Coogler will re-team with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan for Sinners. The film — Coogler’s first since the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022 — might just be one of 2025’s most anticipated films and we’ve got everything you need to know about it.

Written and directed by Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role in the film as brothers Elijah and Elias. The film is set in the 1930s South and is described as “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.” While the official description from Warner Bros. doesn’t expressly declare that “greater evil” to be vampires, early reports about the film as it entered production last April indicated that the film would be a vampire story. Additionally, the film’s first trailer (which you can check out for yourself below) indicates that that there is definitely something supernatural afoot.

“I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways I ain’t even know was possible,” one of Jordan’s characters says. “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic… til now.”

Who Stars in Sinners?

Joining Jordan in the film are Delroy Lindo, Jack O’Connell, Omar Benson Miller, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Lola Kirke, and fellow Marvel stars Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku. It’s unclear at this time — even with the trailer — exactly how each of the characters fit into the story, but from the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be a scary ride. It is also worth noting that Sinners will mark Coogler’s overall fifth feature film, all of which have involved both Jordan and two-time Academy Award composer Ludwig Goransson.

The Film May Have Anime Influences

While Sinners is a live-action film and a period piece of sorts given its Jim Crow-era South setting, the upcoming film may also have some anime influences. It was previously reported that Sinners will have anime influences though reports haven’t specified exactly how those influences will be incorporated into the film. The idea of anime influences is notable — and a little not surprising — considering that Jordan is well known to be a fan of anime. The actor has previously spoken about being influenced by anime while making Creed III.

But What About Blade?

At this point, Blade isn’t even on the 2025 release schedule. The film was removed from Disney’s 2025 release slate in October with its date — November 7, 2025 — given to Predator: Badlands. Blade was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 with Mahershala Ali set to star, but progress on the film has been slow. The 2023 Hollywood strikes had some impact on this, but the film has also already lost at least one director. With Blade feeling more and more unlikely as time goes on, it’s unclear what the film’s ultimate future will be.

Sinners is set to open in theaters April 18, 2025.