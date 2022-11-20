Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Wins Second Weekend at the Box Office Easily

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Week Two

Total: $67.3 million

Weekend: $67.3 million
Total: $288 million

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom. Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The movie stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Angela Bassett.

2. The Menu (Photo: Searchlight Pictures) Opening Weekend

Weekend: $9 million
Margot is invited by foodie Tyler to travel with him and a group of other food lovers to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik has prepared a lavish menu. From the beginning, Margot finds everything strange, from the woman who greets them at the boat, to the tiny portions and the odd offerings. Chef Slowik is also as strange as they come. But she soon discovers far more shocking surprises are yet to come, including a massive secret that Tyler's been keeping from her. Mark Mylod directed The Menu from a screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. The film stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

3. The Chosen: Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2 (Photo: Fathom Events) Opening Weekend

Weekend: $8.2 million
What now? After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the earth. But problems remain. Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. Simon and Eden face the costs of following Jesus. Most importantly, the disciples face their biggest challenge yet when Jesus sends them out, two by two, to preach and perform miracles without him. Episodes 1 & 2 of Season Three pick up where Season Two left off, and in this unique theatrical experience, launch the most emotional and consequential season of The Chosen to date.

4. Black Adam (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Week Five

Weekend: $4.48 million

Weekend: $4.48 million
Total: $156.9 million

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. Jaume Collet-Serra directed Black Adam from a script by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani. It stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

5. Ticket to Paradise (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $3.2 million

Weekend: $3.2 million
Total: $61.6 million

A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Ol Parker directed Ticket to Paradise from a screenplay he co-wrote with Pipski. The movie stars George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier, and Lucas Bravo.

6. She Said (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Weekend: $2.25 million
The New York Times journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor publish a report that exposes sexual abuse allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story also serves as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment. Maria Schrader directed She Said from a screenplay written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, based on the 2019 book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, which built on the reporting they did for The New York Times. The film stars Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan, Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, Samantha Morton, and Ashley Judd.

7. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Week Seven

Weekend: $1.9 million

Weekend: $1.9 million
Total: $43.1 million

When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar, and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle's existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Will Speck and Josh Gordon directed Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile from a screenplay by William Davies, based on the children's books Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and The House on East 88th Street by Bernard Waber. It stars Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

8. Smile (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Eight

Weekend: $1.15 million

Weekend: $1.15 million
Total: $104.5 million

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Parker Finn directed Smile, expanding on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn't Slept. Smile stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan.

9. Drishyam 2 Opening Weekend

Weekend: $1.05 million
Seven years after the case related to Vijay and his family was closed, a series of unexpected events brings a truth to light that threatens to change everything for the Salgaonkars. Abhishek Pathak directs Drishyam 2, remaking the Malayalam film of the same name and serving as the sequel to Drishyam. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor.