Black Widow Reveals Best Look at Taskmaster Yet

At long last, Black Widow will introduce Taskmaster to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. The iconic Marvel villain (and sometimes anti-hero) has a cult following and before long, the baddie will officially make their live-action debut. In Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book, the character has a prominent presence as pieces of concept art and behind-the-scenes shots of the character's costumes can be seen.

In addition to the concept art, a group of stills from the trailers are available, showing another one of the major showdowns between Taskmaster and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Then there's an image of the character's helmet, both with and without its hood. You can see it all below.

(Photo: Titan Comics)

Even though Taskmaster has had a pretty major presence in the marketing for the film so far, we've yet to find out who's actually portraying the character. There have been theories that either O-T Fagbenle or Rachel Weisz could suit up as the character, something the former joked about earlier this year.

"There’s a whole conspiracy theory that I’m Taskmaster," Fagbenle said during an Instagram Live earlier this year, prompting his friend to respond, "You probably are."

"You’re trying to get it out as well?" Fagbenle replied, "I thought we spoke about this, I thought we were going to keep some s—t on the DL."

Other than Taskmaster, Johansson said the movie is all about family, whether that family is made up of blood relatives or not.

"It’s a film about self-forgiveness and it’s a film about family," Johansson said last year. "I think in life we sort of come of age many times and you have these kind of moments where you’re in a transitional phase and then you move sort of beyond it and I think in the Black Widow standalone film I think the character is at, when we find her, a moment of real crisis, and throughout the film, by facing herself in a lot of ways and a lot of things that make her, her, she actually kind of comes through that crisis on the other side and we start to be able to reset where she’s a more grounded, self-possessed person. So that’s her journey, well, I hope anyway."

Black Widow is currently set for release on May 7, 2021.

Do you think Taskmaster is the big bad or is someone pulling his strings?