DC's Blue Beetle Gets Epic First Poster

Blue Beetle has a sleek new poster this morning. DC Films revealed the image of the scarab on social media and fans are freaking out about the news. Angel Manuel Soto's project will see the light of day after concerns that things could end up like the Batgirl movie or the Wonder Twins project that was announced. A lot of fans were scared that they would never get to see Jaime Reyes on the big screen. Now, the date for Xolo Maridueña's solo hero outing inches ever closer. That's right August 18, 2023 can't get here fast enough. There are all kinds of implications for what the DC Films braintrust wants to do with Blue Beetle. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the head and looking to tell a massive interconnected storyline that spans both movies and video games. Hopefully this means that a trailer isn't too far off in the distance. Check out the poster for yourself right here!

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

How Has The Star Been Preparing For Blue Beetle?

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis talked to Maridueña at the Black Adam about expectations and how the learning process has been. "It's such a new world and this is my first movie, my first venture into being on the silver screen," Maridueña mused. "And so getting to be a part of it all, I just want to be a sponge. I just want to learn as much as possible and have fun."

"It felt like there was so much anticipation and so much preparation going into the project that by the first day I was like, 'Dude,'" Maridueña added. "It wasn't like the first day we started, we hit the ground running and it was a great time."

