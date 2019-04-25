Movies

Bond 25 Full Cast Revealed

The producers of the James Bond franchise joined a special live stream on Thursday morning from […]

By

The producers of the James Bond franchise joined a special live stream on Thursday morning from the set of Bond 25 for some “big announcements,” which had many fans thinking that the title of the film would finally be revealed. That wasn’t the case, as there is apparently still no title at the moment, but there was some news to be had. Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson were joined by director Cary Fukunaga and the trio revealed the official cast of Bond 25.

As expected, Daniel Craig is reprising the role of James Bond, likely for the final time, and he’s joined by a few familiar faces. Previous 007 franchise actors Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, and Jeffrey Wright will all be returning for Bond 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were also quite a few new faces added to the roster. Rami Malek, who had been reportedly cast as the film’s villain, was confirmed to have a role in Bond 25. Also revealed were Catpain Marvel star Lashana Lynch, Game Night‘s Billy Magnussen, Blade Runner 2049 standout Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah.

After announcing the cast, the official Bond Twitter account individually confirmed each actor with a photo and, in the case of the returning actors, a reminder of who they are playing. You can check those out below!

Daniel Craig

Ralph Fiennes

Rory Kinnear

Ben Whishaw

Naomie Harris

Lea Seydoux

Jeffrey Wright

Dali Benssalah

Billy Magnussen

Ana De Armas

David Dencik

Lashana Lynch

Rami Malek

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts