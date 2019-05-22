Daniel Craig to Undergo Surgery After Injury on Bond 25 Set

It looks like the issues on the set of Bond 25 aren’t exactly improving. After early reports that star Daniel Craig would return to the set of his final James Bond production, it now appears that he will now be experiencing longer delay than expected. News broke on Wednesday that Craig will now need to undergo a minor ankle surgery as a result of the injury, and it will be two weeks before he can continue filming.

The official 007 Twitter account released a statement, saying that production will continue while Craig is in rehab for the surgery, and that this situation won’t have any impact on the current 2020 release date. As long as things go according to plan, the film will still arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.

“Bond 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica,” reads the statement. “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

There have been rumors and reports of problems on the Bond 25 set ever since production started last month. At the beginning of May, talk about a difficult and ever-changing script surfaced online, with some insiders referring to the entire film as a “polished shit show.” Things only got more difficult from there.

It was just a few days after that report that the first news of Craig’s injury in Jamaica arrived. Sources claimed that Craig had been hurt while shooting one of this final scenes on the Jamaica set, and that the next stage of filming in London could be seriously jeopardized. Things sounded a little better the following day, when it was reported that the injury wasn’t actually that bad, and that Craig would be returning “within the week.”

This update about the surgery is the first official word about Craig’s injury, so it’s obviously the most trusted news on the subject. Hopefully the recovery won’t have any hiccups and Craig will be in front of the camera again in just two weeks’ time.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, Bond 25 is currently set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.