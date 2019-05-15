Bond 25: Daniel Craig Reportedly Returning to Set “Within the Week”

Production on Bond 25 in Jamaica came to an abrupt halt this week after star Daniel Craig, likely in his last film as the iconic secret agent, hurt his ankle during a take. He was taken up to the United States for X-rays and shooting was quickly suspended. Fortunately, it looks as though everyone’s worst fears won’t be coming true, as Craig’s injury isn’t nearly as serious as initially thought.

A new report from The Sun (the paper that broke the news of Craig’s injury in the first place) states that the 007 star will be returning to the set “within the week.” According to a source close to the production, the injury won’t keep Craig from filming going forward, but they will take precautions to ensure he doesn’t aggravate the ankle.

“Things were deemed to be a disaster at first,” the source told The Sun. “But the injury is not as severe as believed, and he will be able to film while not over-exerting his ankle. He will be back on set within the week.”

The injury took place during one of Craig’s final scenes on the Jamaica location of the film, where initial production began last month. From there, it was set to move to London’s Pinewood Studios later this week. The initial report of Craig’s injury suggested that the shoot at Pinewood had been delayed indefinitely, but there hasn’t been any word yet as to whether that will change with the actor’s speedy recovery. There still may be a little bit left to shoot in Jamaica.

Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic spy, making this film an even bigger milestone for the franchise. After cycling through multiple directors, Cary Fukunaga finally took on the job earlier this year. Joining Craig in the cast is Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

Unless something else changes in the coming months, Bond 25 will hit theaters on April 8, 2020.

(h/t Variety)

