Grace Jones Reportedly Quits Bond 25 Right After Arriving on Set

Surprise! It seems like even more trouble has emerged from the apparently disastrous production of Bond 25. The latest 007 film, the last starring Daniel Craig, has been plagued with issues ranging from explosion injuries to ankle surgery to on-set arrests. Despite photos and videos from the official Bond social media accounts trying to assure fans that everything is fine, it’s hard to hide from the ever-growing list of problems attached to this movie, and things aren’t getting any easier. Grace Jones, who starred in 1985’s 007 film A View to a Kill, is supposed to appear in Bond 25, but apparently left the set just after she’d arrived.

According to a report from The Sun, the 70-year-old Jones got to the set of Bond 25 over the weekend, only to walk off later due to the small amount of lines she’d been given.

The report suggests that the film planned to introduce Jones in a small role where she speaks with Craig’s James Bond, an obvious callback to a previous movie and a nod that franchise fans would surely appreciate. However, it seems as if Jones thought she was in line for a bigger role than that, and was offended by her lack of dialogue.

“Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment,” a source told The Sun. “Bosses were really excited about landing her. Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome. But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight.”

There’s no telling if Jones will return to the set at any point, or if there will be any negotiations regarding her potential role. By the sound of this report, it seems as though a lot of money was spent on her accommodations, and the entire situation is being considered a serious waste of time.

Jones starred opposite Roger Moore in 1985’s A View to a Kill, where she played the infamous villain May Day. While her return would’ve undoubtedly been an exciting on-screen moment for 007 fans, it looks like that ship may have already sailed.

Bond 25 is currently set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.