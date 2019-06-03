Bond 25 to Reportedly Revolve Around Genetic Warfare

A lot has been going on behind the scenes on the set of Bond 25 with star Daniel Craig first injuring his ankle while shooting in Jamaica and then news coming down that Craig won’t be able to get back to set quite as soon as hoped as said injured ankle needed surgery. But when it comes to the real drama — the plot of the film — a new report suggests that Bond 25 will center much of its story about genetic engineering and genetic warfare.

According to Daily Mail, a source has indicated that the film’s premise is genetic warfare and the complexity of it is why Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired on to polish it all up.

“The movie’s premise is genetic warfare, which is fascinating — but you gotta boil it down and make it accessible,” the report noted. “And that’s why Phoebe was hired. She has somehow made sense of it.”

The idea of genetic warfare would fit within what we know about where Bond 25 will find the iconic spy. Bond has left active service, but his peace is short-lived when is old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. That “new technology” could very well be genetic engineering technology and, something that could have major implications in the hands of the bad guys.

While it’s not yet clear how accurate the genetic warfare idea is, one of the things we do know for sure is that Waller-Bridge will be bringing a feminist approach to Bond 25 in a way that doesn’t change who James Bond actually is.

“There’s been a lot of talk about whether or not [the Bond franchise] is relevant now because of who he is and the way he treats women,” Waller-Bridge told Deadline. “I think that’s bollocks; I think he’s absolutely relevant now. It has just got to grow. It has just got to evolve, and the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to. He needs to be true to this character.”

Bond 25 is set to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as the iconic spy, making this film an even bigger milestone for the franchise. After cycling through multiple directors, Cary Fukunaga finally took on the job earlier this year. Joining Craig in the cast is Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, and Rami Malek.

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.