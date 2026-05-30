HBO Max is About to Lose One of its Best Movies, as Nolan’s Masterpiece Confirmed for Removal

HBO Max is set to lose one of its best movies in a matter of hours, as part of the platform’s June catalogue refresh. In total, the premium streamer is removing more than 70 movies and TV series, including Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, Saltburn, Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy movies, Logan, and many more. At the same time, HBO Max subscribers are getting some excellent new additions, like Hell or High Water, Midsommar, The Room, and recent theatrical releases Pillion, How to Make a Killing, and Undertone. On the TV side, there’s also the highly anticipated return of House of the Dragon Season 3. But the platform is still set to lose some real gems.
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One of the biggest losses of the current crop of movies leaving HBO Max is Christopher Nolan’s first masterpiece, Memento. The mind-bending thriller remains one of the smartest movies ever made, and helped set the blueprint for the auteur’s broader body of work released since. It has also only grown in stature since its release, and the response to the announcement that a remake is in the works proved pretty definitively how beloved it is. Whether we’ll see that remake after a decade in development hell remains to be seen, but Nolan’s original has aged incredibly well. Even knowing the twist that is so central to its success doesn’t really compromise how great it is to watch repeatedly, which is truly impressive.
For now, Prime and Peacock subscribers can still stream the movie as part of their subscription, but HBO Max users are going to miss out.
Everything Coming to HBO Max On June 1
The line-up on HBO Max is set to get 72 new additions, replacing the same number of movies and shows being removed on June 1. There are also another confirmed 21 new additions throughout the rest of June, including Ready Player One (June 3), Gran Turismo (June 11), Life of the Party (June 24), and the returns of both My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (June 14) and Rick & Morty, Season 9 (June 15). Here’s the full list of new titles being added on June 1:
- A History of Violence
- Act of Violence
- Brainstorm
- Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)
- Clash by Night
- Contagion
- Du Barry was a Lady
- Duffy of San Quentin
- Each Dawn I Die
- Executive Suite
- Fingers
- Flamingo Road
- Hell or High Water
- I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
- I Died a Thousand Times
- I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.
- Illegal
- Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
- Invisible Stripes
- Isle of Dogs
- King of the Underworld
- Kismet
- Lady in the Lake
- Lady Killer
- Lightning Strikes Twice
- Little Caesar
- Marked Woman
- Mid90s
- Midsommar
- Murder, My Sweet
- No Questions Asked
- Nobody Lives Forever
- Nora Prentiss
- On Dangerous Ground
- Out of the Fog
- Phenix City Story
- Private Detective 62
- Red Light
- Roadblock
- Room (2015)
- Serenade
- Stoker
- Storm Warning
- Superman/Batman: Apocalypse
- Thank Your Lucky Stars
- The Asphalt Jungle
- The F.B.I. Story
- The Gangster
- The Locket
- The Lost Patrol
- The Man I Love
- The Mask of Dimitrios
- The Mayor of Hell
- The Mortal Storm
- The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)
- The Public Enemy (1931)
- The Racket
- The Roaring Twenties
- The Rock
- The Set-Up
- The Transporter Refueled (2015)
- The Unsuspected
- The West Point Story (1950)
- They Drive by Night
- They Made Me a Criminal
- Three Strangers
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection
- Walk Softly, Stranger
- Walk the Dark Street
- Where Danger Lives
- Words and Music
- Young Man with a Horn
And here’s the rest of the month’s new additions:
- Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID) – June 2
- Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID) – June 2
- Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID) – June 3
- People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID) – June 3
- Ready Player One – June 3
- Pillion (A24) – June 5
- The Topurias (HBO Original) – June 5
- Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight of The World) (HBO Original) – June 7
- Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network) – June 8
- Gran Turismo – June 11
- Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original) – June 12
- My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim) – June 14
- Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim) – June 15
- Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original) – June 16
- How to Make a Killing (A24) – June 19
- House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original) – June 21
- The Welcome Table (HBO Original) – June 23
- Life of the Party – June 24
- Why We Dream (CNN Films) – June 24
- Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original) – June 26
- Undertone (A24) – June 26
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