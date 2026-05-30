HBO Max is About to Lose One of its Best Movies, as Nolan’s Masterpiece Confirmed for Removal

HBO Max is set to lose one of its best movies in a matter of hours, as part of the platform’s June catalogue refresh. In total, the premium streamer is removing more than 70 movies and TV series, including Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, Saltburn, Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy movies, Logan, and many more. At the same time, HBO Max subscribers are getting some excellent new additions, like Hell or High Water, Midsommar, The Room, and recent theatrical releases Pillion, How to Make a Killing, and Undertone. On the TV side, there’s also the highly anticipated return of House of the Dragon Season 3. But the platform is still set to lose some real gems.

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One of the biggest losses of the current crop of movies leaving HBO Max is Christopher Nolan’s first masterpiece, Memento. The mind-bending thriller remains one of the smartest movies ever made, and helped set the blueprint for the auteur’s broader body of work released since. It has also only grown in stature since its release, and the response to the announcement that a remake is in the works proved pretty definitively how beloved it is. Whether we’ll see that remake after a decade in development hell remains to be seen, but Nolan’s original has aged incredibly well. Even knowing the twist that is so central to its success doesn’t really compromise how great it is to watch repeatedly, which is truly impressive.

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For now, Prime and Peacock subscribers can still stream the movie as part of their subscription, but HBO Max users are going to miss out.

Everything Coming to HBO Max On June 1

HBO Max

The line-up on HBO Max is set to get 72 new additions, replacing the same number of movies and shows being removed on June 1. There are also another confirmed 21 new additions throughout the rest of June, including Ready Player One (June 3), Gran Turismo (June 11), Life of the Party (June 24), and the returns of both My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (June 14) and Rick & Morty, Season 9 (June 15). Here’s the full list of new titles being added on June 1:

A History of Violence

Act of Violence

Brainstorm

Bring Me the Beauties: A Model Cult (HBO Original)

Clash by Night

Contagion

Du Barry was a Lady

Duffy of San Quentin

Each Dawn I Die

Executive Suite

Fingers

Flamingo Road

Hell or High Water

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang

I Died a Thousand Times

I Was a Communist for the F.B.I.

Illegal

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Invisible Stripes

Isle of Dogs

King of the Underworld

Kismet

Lady in the Lake

Lady Killer

Lightning Strikes Twice

Little Caesar

Marked Woman

Mid90s

Midsommar

Murder, My Sweet

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

Nora Prentiss

On Dangerous Ground

Out of the Fog

Phenix City Story

Private Detective 62

Red Light

Roadblock

Room (2015)

Serenade

Stoker

Storm Warning

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Asphalt Jungle

The F.B.I. Story

The Gangster

The Locket

The Lost Patrol

The Man I Love

The Mask of Dimitrios

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortal Storm

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Racket

The Roaring Twenties

The Rock

The Set-Up

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

The Unsuspected

The West Point Story (1950)

They Drive by Night

They Made Me a Criminal

Three Strangers

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection

Walk Softly, Stranger

Walk the Dark Street

Where Danger Lives

Words and Music

Young Man with a Horn

And here’s the rest of the month’s new additions:

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 2 (ID) – June 2

Lethally Blonde, Season 2 (ID) – June 2

Bodies in the Water, Season 1 (ID) – June 3

People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer, Season 2 (ID) – June 3

Ready Player One – June 3

Pillion (A24) – June 5

The Topurias (HBO Original) – June 5

Earth, Wind & Fire (To Be Celestial Vs. That’s The Weight of The World) (HBO Original) – June 7

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1A (Cartoon Network) – June 8

Gran Turismo – June 11

Proud, Season 1 (HBO Original) – June 12

My Adventures with Superman, Season 3 (Adult Swim) – June 14

Rick and Morty, Season 9 (Adult Swim) – June 15

Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown (CNN Original) – June 16

How to Make a Killing (A24) – June 19

House of the Dragon, Season 3 (HBO Original) – June 21

The Welcome Table (HBO Original) – June 23

Life of the Party – June 24

Why We Dream (CNN Films) – June 24

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, Season 1 (HBO Original) – June 26

Undertone (A24) – June 26

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